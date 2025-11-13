LONDON, UK. November 12th 2025 — Accelerating Brands Plus, the independent publishing house founded by author and behavioural strategy specialist Karina Karn, has announced the launch of Accelerating Brands Press (AB Press), a new platform dedicated to consumer insights, branding and marketing strategy.

Accelerating Brands Plus, the behavioural publishing house, has officially launched Accelerating Brands Press, an online imprint and magazine designed to expand the firm's thought leadership across psychology-driven strategy, branding and consumer decision-making.

Following the success of Karn's debut book Invisible Triggers, the new division will serve as a hub for decision-making frameworks and cultural articles that examine how emotional, psychological and symbolic forces influence brand performance.

'Accelerating Brands Press allows us to articulate and share the intellectual backbone of our work,' says Karn. 'We're not only shaping brand strategies, we're shaping the science behind them.'

Through AB Press, the company will release a continuous series of articles, essays and books translating decision science into applied brand strategy. Upcoming editions will explore semiotics, decision-making and the evolution of modern marketing.

This marks a new phase for Accelerating Brands Plus, positioning it as both an independent publishing house and a hub for pioneering thought in behavioural strategy, uniting science, storytelling and brand innovation under one ecosystem.

At its core, AB Press was created to make consumer insight accessible to brands seeking strategy and growth. The publication's mission is to educate organisations on how psychology shapes consumer decision patterns and how those insights can be applied to marketing, brand positioning and long-term decision-making.

Each article explores the psychology behind why people choose one brand over another, bringing behavioural science into the everyday language of branding and marketing. AB Press turns academic insight into practical strategy, helping founders and executives recognise blind spots in brand performance and apply evidence-based tools to strengthen visibility, trust and emotional resonance.

AB Press also serves as a platform to promote strategic thinking and professional education, helping readers look beyond generic marketing tactics. Its upcoming content will explore how cognitive biases and decision shortcuts shape brand messaging, from copy and creative to positioning and pricing. Future features will touch on areas such as decision design, framing effects, cognitive biases and elements of game theory in brand strategy.

The initiative builds on the success of Invisible Triggers, the debut book by author Karina Karn, published through AB Press. The book presents 37 behavioural biases applied to brand growth, revealing the invisible forces that often limit performance and guiding readers to identify and resolve psychological barriers within their organisations. 'What is invisible to others today becomes your competitive advantage tomorrow,' says Karn.

By transforming these frameworks into an open editorial platform, AB Press extends the mission of Invisible Triggers, creating a dedicated space for applying behavioural insight to modern marketing and brand innovation. With this new phase, the publication positions itself as a hub for education, insight and the continuous evolution of strategic brand thinking.