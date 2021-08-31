Personal branding is one of the most crucial things for brands to get right in 2021 and beyond. Justin Gilmore says that your branding is more important than what you're selling, especially in the digital space. Unfortunately, many brands fall short when it comes to personal branding. Adam Gunton states that mastering your personal branding is about taking responsibility for your reputation and how people perceive youJustin Gilmore and Adam Gunton emphasize that you can stand out among your competitors if you position yourself as an expert within your niche. So many brands are competing in the same space as you; therefore, it is important to highlight your unique character and elements that will draw in your target audience. Justin Gilmore points out that an active online presence is the best place to start.

Furthermore, Adam Gunton notes that you need to develop your brand story, voice, and image for your presence to yield the desired results. To master personal branding in 2021, you must research and create your brand story. This, according to Adam Gunton, will help you define yourself uniquely to your audience.

Justin Gilmore mentions the next step as building a strategy to help you achieve this. First, plan your engagement with audiences and define what success will look like for you in the short and long term. Once you have done that, it is important to monitor brand engagement and the effectiveness of your strategy.

Adam Gunton and Justin Gilmore also recommend that you craft a communication plan; the online space is ever-changing, and therefore having a plan to address any negative press is crucial. Justin Gilmore also mentions the importance of utilizing social media platforms to network, collaborate, and promote your personal branding through content. Most importantly, Adam Gunton emphasizes the importance of staying on top of trends; if you sit behind the curve, your efforts will be lost in a sea of competitors.

Your personal branding can make or break your offerings. Justin Gilmore and Adam Gunton caution against ignoring the importance of personal branding, especially in the ever-evolving digital space. However, you should celebrate even the small wins to keep you motivated in your growth journey.