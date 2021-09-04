Most people avoid failure at all costs. Our society sees it as greatly shameful to fail, especially in a big way, like with a business or other career choice. Addison Hellum and Abdulla Saeed AlMarri both have their own enterprises, but they're well acquainted with failure. Here are their perspectives on the topic and why failing can actually be a good thing.

Addison Hellum has created a music company called Starling. It deals in digital music distribution, promotion, and artist management. She wanted to help indie artists get the same treatment that those at the big labels do. However, previously, Hellum worked as a successful manager of electronic artists, whose breakthrough projects got millions of streams. "I wasn't happy there," she said. "I wanted to try something new, but I knew many people would see that as a failure, like I wasn't good enough to continue." However, she had faith in herself and started her business. "It was terrifying at first. Being self-employed is risky, and it definitely doesn't sound as prestigious as 'manager.' But I took the plunge." Since then, her "failure" has really paid off. "Starling has brought me great success, and I know it will get even bigger as it grows," said Addison Hellum. "I think I would regret trying to make it at my other job instead of doing what I truly dreamed of."

Abdulla Saeed AlMarri is a photographer. When he first started working, his photos weren't very good. "I would get disappointed because I couldn't take photos like other people on Instagram, and I didn't know how to edit them," AlMarri said. "It made me discouraged." However, his failures soon turned to success as he learned to use his equipment and developed his eye for photography. "I had to fail in order to learn. No one is perfect the first time they take a picture. You need to practice to get better. I had to learn that lesson in order to succeed." Now, he takes beautiful photographs in his home country of Qatar, and he's gotten a fair amount of recognition.

Success can come to you in mysterious ways. For Addison Hellum and Abdulla Saeed AlMarri, that means a little failure along the way, leading to an even more exciting victory.