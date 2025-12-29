A recent addition of furry babies to the Kardashian family has caused quite a reaction from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

Over the holiday weekend, both Kim and Khloé Kardashian faced criticism from animal rights activists after revealing new puppies gifted to their families. The backlash intensified after PETA publicly condemned Kim, arguing their posts promoted breeders at a time when animal shelters remain overwhelmed.

The controversy unfolded in stages, first centring on Khloé's Christmas reveal before shifting firmly toward Kim and her four children.

Khloé's Christmas Puppy Sparks Criticism

On 25 December, Khloé Kardashian shared videos and photos showing her children, True and Tatum, meeting their new black Labrador retriever puppy, Peppermint. The tone of the posts was emotional and celebratory, with Khloé writing that she was overwhelmed with happiness and noting that her children had long been asking for a dog.

The moment drew attention, however, when Khloé tagged Big Creek Labradors, an Indiana-based breeder, in one of her Instagram Stories. That single tag prompted swift backlash online, with critics accusing her of promoting commercial breeding rather than adoption.

Khloé has spoken openly about her past pets, including her former Labrador, Gabbana, who died in 2018. Still, animal advocates argued that highlighting a breeder, especially from a platform as large as hers, sent the wrong message during what many shelters describe as an ongoing overcrowding crisis.

Kim's Four Puppies Shift the Spotlight

Within days, the focus moved to Kim Kardashian after she posted her own Christmas surprise. On Instagram Stories, Kim shared a photo of four Pomeranian puppies cuddled together on her couch, writing simply, 'Each kid got a puppy.'

The puppies were gifted to North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, each receiving their own dog. The image showed two dark-coated puppies, one cream-coloured and one sable, immediately drawing attention from fans and critics alike.

While Kim has previously owned Pomeranians, including Sushi and Sake, whom she adopted with sister Kourtney years ago, the decision to gift four puppies at once raised fresh concerns.

PETA founder, Ingrid Newkirk, reportedly reacted to it, saying, '[They can] try to make some amends now by sending their kids to volunteer at a local shelter or paying for a local shelter adopt-a-thon or at least one spay day to help stop the growing homeless puppy crisis.'

'Puppies Are Not Plushies'

In her remarks, Newkirk also said 'Puppies are not plushies,' calling the situation 'inexcusably callous' amid what she described as a growing homeless animal crisis. She urged both Kim and Khloé to work with local shelters, volunteer, fund adoption events, or sponsor spay-and-neuter programs to offset the message sent by their holiday posts.

Animal activists echoed those sentiments online, arguing that high-profile breeder purchases contribute to demand while millions of animals remain in shelters nationwide.

However, defenders pushed back just as strongly, noting that the puppies would likely receive extensive care and accusing PETA of hypocrisy. Some argued the backlash unfairly targeted the sisters for decisions many families make privately.

Despite the debate, neither Kim nor Khloé has publicly responded to PETA's statements or the criticism yet.