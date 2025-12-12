It is not every day that a casual scroll through social media results in a direct line of communication with reality royalty, but for one Santa Cruz educator, a playful caption has sparked what could be the internet's most unexpected romance.

Jacob Myers, a teacher from California, posted a video listing his 'green flags' hoping to find a date, but he probably didn't expect to catch the eye of Khloé Kardashian. Now, what started as a bit of fun online has turned into a massive story, and fans are genuinely rooting for them to make it work.

A Simple Question Sparks A Viral Frenzy

It all kicked off when Myers uploaded a clip to his social pages. He is a regular on Instagram and TikTok, where he usually posts about his daily outfits or shares stories about what it is like to be a teacher who actually cares about his students. In this particular clip, he listed his desirable qualities, noting that he has Italian roots, works as a full-time teacher, maintains an active lifestyle as a former collegiate athlete and coach, and even knows his way around a kitchen.

He captioned the post with a sentiment that resonated with many: 'somewhere out there is the woman who's gonna ask how my school day was.' While the comment section was quickly flooded with admirers, one notification stood out above the rest. Khloé Kardashian, the star of The Kardashians, slid into the comments with a simple but effective query: 'How was your day??'

Myers, clearly seizing the moment, replied smoothly, 'Mine is great now. How was yours?' The Good American founder kept the banter alive, responding, 'Mine is great too,' accompanied by a blushing heart emoji. The interaction, which has since garnered over 24,000 likes, sent onlookers into a frenzy, with the original video racking up more than 4 million views.

The Teacher Seizes The Moment

Myers knew he couldn't just sit back and do nothing. With the internet watching, he decided to take a chance and keep the conversation going. He returned to social media with a follow-up video, addressing the elephant in the room and escalating the flirtation to a formal invitation. He acknowledged the surreal nature of his current reality, admitting that the exchange had turned his life upside down.

'Since my post kind of blew up and your comment went a little viral, my entire town knows about it, my students keep bugging me about it, and my family group chats have just been nonstop,' he explained in the video. With the eyes of the internet upon him, he decided to take a bold step.

'I figured, why not shoot my shot?' Myers continued, his tone a mix of confidence and nerves. He proceeded to invite the reality star to a very specific event: his staff holiday party. 'I would absolutely love it if you came as my date,' he said, extending an invitation for the event taking place this Saturday.

An Alternative Proposal For The Star

Aware that a school staff party might be a slightly unusual venue for one of the world's most famous women, Myers offered a humorous 'Plan B' to ensure they could still connect. He suggested that if his work function was not up to her standards, perhaps the tables could be turned.

'If you can't make that work, then maybe Kris can add me to your holiday party,' he quipped, referencing the famous Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve bash. However, he quickly pivoted back to sincerity, noting that he would be in the area soon regardless of party plans. 'But in all seriousness, I'm gonna be in Southern California during winter break, and I would absolutely love to hear how the rest of your day went,' he added.

Friends and Fans Cheer From the Sidelines

The potential romance has drawn support from all corners, including Kardashian's inner circle. Malika Haqq, Khloé's best friend and long-time wingwoman, appeared in the comments section to offer her stamp of approval. She tagged Myers directly, writing, 'Isn't she the sweetest?' which only served to fuel further speculation about the interaction.

Fans have been equally vocal, urging the reality star to 'get it' and embrace the connection with the 'normal' but charming teacher. For now, the ball remains firmly in Kardashian's court. Whether she decides to brave a Santa Cruz high school staff party or extends an invite to her own lavish celebrations remains to be seen.

What is certain is that Myers has successfully shot his shot in front of millions.