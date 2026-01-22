Philippine authorities have detained a Russian vlogger after videos circulated online in which he claimed he intended to spread HIV while visiting the country, prompting public concern and intervention by immigration officials.

The detention follows a series of posts shared across multiple social media platforms and comes just days after the deportation of another Russian content creator, Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, as authorities step up enforcement against foreign influencers accused of disruptive or harmful behaviour.

Officials said the latest case raised issues of public order and public health, with immigration authorities moving swiftly to place the vlogger in custody while deportation proceedings and further legal reviews are considered.

Who is Nikita Chekhov?

Nikita Chekhov, 21, is a Russian national who presented himself online as a provocative content creator, posting short-form videos and commentary designed to attract attention and engagement. He was active primarily on TikTok and Telegram, where he shared clips, reposted online discussions about himself and interacted directly with followers.

Before his arrest, Chekhov used his Telegram channel to comment on the growing attention surrounding his case, including reposting screenshots of online discussions alleging he had threatened to spread HIV in the Philippines. He also shared a poll asking followers 'What do I deserve?', with response options including jail, deportation, jail and deportation, 'a lot of pussy' and 'innocent'.

Detention Following Viral Videos

The Philippines Bureau of Immigration confirmed that Chekhov was arrested in Quezon City after videos he posted online attracted widespread attention. In the footage, he made statements suggesting he planned to deliberately spread HIV during his stay in the Philippines.

Immigration officials said Chekhov entered the country on a tourist visa on 15 January 2026 and later filmed videos at Bonifacio High Street in Metro Manila. The bureau said the content caused public alarm and was considered irresponsible, with officials describing it as an attempt to provoke outrage and generate online engagement.

The videos circulated widely across social media platforms, prompting debate over whether Chekhov posed a genuine public health risk or was making exaggerated claims intended to attract attention. While some users questioned the credibility of the statements, others expressed concern about their potential implications.

The TikTok account used to post the videos was no longer accessible by the time immigration authorities confirmed Chekhov's detention.

Viral ang pananakot na video ng isang foreigner mula BGC kung saan walang pakundangan nyang sinabi na magkkalat umano siya ng HIV sa kung sino mang makatalik nito sa BGC, ika niya sa video "BGC...

Immigration Action and Wider Enforcement

Chekhov was arrested by officers from the Bureau of Immigration's Fugitive Search Unit at his condominium residence and transferred to an immigration detention facility. BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said foreign nationals who abuse their stay in the Philippines or undermine public order could face removal from the country.

The Bureau of Immigration arrested a 21-year-old Russian vlogger who went viral online for claiming he would deliberately spread HIV while in the Philippines.



The suspect, identified as Nikita Chekhov, was apprehended inside a condominium building in Quezon City. He entered the… pic.twitter.com/unX3mj9211 — Philippine News Agency (@pnagovph) January 22, 2026

Authorities said deportation proceedings have been initiated and that the case has been referred to the Department of Health because of the nature of the claims made in the videos. Officials have not confirmed whether Chekhov will face criminal charges beyond immigration violations.

Chekhov's detention forms part of a broader enforcement effort targeting disruptive foreign content creators operating in the Philippines. Authorities have repeatedly said that while the country welcomes tourists and digital creators, those who violate local laws or cause fear and disruption will face consequences. Further action in the case will depend on the outcome of ongoing reviews and coordination with other government agencies.