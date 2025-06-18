Expressing his disapproval of certain behaviours on the social media platform Bluesky, entrepreneur Mark Cuban contended that a segment of users, described by him as the 'woke mob', are employing divisive tactics and pressuring others to conform to their viewpoints or face severe criticism.

Mark Cuban observed that Bluesky has become 'ruder and more hateful,' cautioning that the platform's 'lack of diversity of thought' is prompting users to return to Elon Musk's X, the social network formerly known as Twitter.

Cuban's Shifting View of Bluesky

Once a prominent advocate for Bluesky, the billionaire entrepreneur and long-time tech enthusiast now believes the platform's mainly left-leaning users have created a hostile echo chamber. He notes that even slightly nuanced or dissenting views are met with intense disapproval. 'The lack of diversity of thought here is really hurting usage,' Cuban wrote in a series of critical posts this week.

'The lack of diversity of thought here is really hurting usage,' Cuban wrote, sharing a Washington Post opinion piece titled 'Bluesky's decline stems from never hearing from other side.'

'There used to be great give and take discussions on politics and news. Not so much any more. Doesn't have to be this way,' Cuban added.

From Champion to Critic: Cuban's Bluesky Concerns

Cuban, the tech billionaire who previously owned the NBA's Dallas Mavericks and recently finished a long run as an investor 'shark' on the popular reality show 'Shark Tank,' shared a link to a Washington Post opinion piece titled: 'The Bluesky bubble hurts liberals and their causes.'

In the article, columnist Megan McArdle contended that the platform's left-leaning users create a political echo chamber. Cuban concurred with this viewpoint. 'The moderation and block tools on here are so advanced, if you see someone you don't want to see on here, just block them. Don't attack them,' he added.

He backed Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election but did not make any campaign donations. Cuban became a Bluesky user in late 2024 and has posted almost 2,000 times since. His very first post—'Hello Less Hateful World'—indicated an optimistic start, but this positive sentiment has since waned.

The Echo Chamber Effect: Cuban's Warning

'Engagement went from great convos on many topics, to agree with me or you are a nazi fascist,' Cuban wrote. 'We are forcing posts to X.' Cuban stated that disproportionate hostility greets even slight differences of opinion.

'The replies on here may not be as racist as Twitter, but they damn sure are hateful. Talk AI: FU, AI sucks go away Talk Business: Go away Talk Healthcare: Crickets. Engagement went from great convos on many topics, to agree with me or you are a nazi fascist We are forcing posts to X,' Cuban wrote.

'Even if you agree with 95% of what a person is saying on a topic, if there is one point that you might call out as being more of a grey area, they will call you a fascist, etc.,' Cuban wrote.

Not all users reacted well to Cuban's criticisms; they expressed their displeasure using direct, often offensive language. In reply to his concerns, one user wrote, 'Go wipe your crocodile tears with a wad of hundreds you tw-t. People are over the idea of 'cool' billionaires.'

'Man if I were as rich as you I'd probably be less of a p—y," while a third simply said, "F–kin leave then, p—y,' another user told him. Another post, which Cuban also shared, read: 'It's like you, as a billionaire, are a despicable bastard and we want you to stop pushing AI and big business here and just Go Away.'

Bluesky's Ideological Shift and User Exodus

Bluesky, introduced as a decentralised social media option, experienced rapid expansion following Elon Musk's strong backing of Donald Trump's re-election campaign in late 2024. Musk's support for Trump prompted many to leave X, sending millions of liberal users to Bluesky, where they sought a calmer, more ideologically similar space.

From November 2024 to May 2025, Bluesky's user count increased threefold, from around 10 million to over 30 million, as reported by the Pew Research Centre. This research also revealed that many of the platform's leading news influencers tend to be politically left-leaning.

Bluesky CEO Jay Graber recognised this politically motivated shift in a 4 June podcast interview with Vox's Peter Kafka. She stated, 'It's people wanting to just try something new. It's people finding their community here. I think in general it's both people looking for something and people looking to get away from something.'

However, for Cuban, that community has become insular. He now fears the platform hinders discussion and becomes a digital echo chamber.