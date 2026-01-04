South Korean singer and actress Kwon Mina, formerly of the popular K-Pop girl group AOA, was hospitalised after a suicide attempt in Seoul on 1 January 2026. The 32-year-old alarmed fans with an Instagram post titled 'Goodbye and I'm sorry.' She was found and rescued by acquaintances just in time, roughly two hours later.

In a follow-up post, Kwon recounted her experience of drifting in and out of awareness before her rescue. According to Allkpop, she wrote: 'My consciousness kept fading in and out, and I kept screaming 'please' in my head then I was rescued again. I've become like the boy who cried wolf.'

Kwon admitted that had she been left alone for just a bit longer, she would have succeeded in what she was planning to do. Suddenly, she heard noises, then felt a forceful shake — an interruption that ultimately saved her life. The K-pop star recounted episodes of losing consciousness, experiencing blurred vision and a foggy memory of events, highlighting the serious peril she encountered.

The said posts were reportedly deleted before she deactivated her Instagram account.

Officials have verified that Kwon is receiving medical attention, as her post has raised alarm across social media. Supporters and mental health advocates were taken aback by the frank revelation regarding her mental well-being, prompting renewed conversations about the importance of mental health awareness and support within the demanding K-Pop industry.

Childhood Abuse and Assault

Kwon has opened up again about her traumatic childhood marked by violence and neglect. In a report by OSEN, she revealed that her father rejected her before birth and subjected her family to violence throughout her early years. At just 6 years old, she personally called emergency services to save her mother during a critical incident, which ultimately led to her parents' divorce.

Growing up in poverty-stricken conditions, Kwon developed obsessive-compulsive disorder while striving to support her struggling mother. Throughout her time in school, she endured severe physical abuse and terrifying sexual assault by a fellow student, which persisted for a duration of six to seven hours. Under the burden of humiliation and betrayal, she kept the incident a secret from her family and attempted suicide instead.

Inside Her Idol Industry Struggles

Despite overcoming early trauma, Kwon faced further hurdles as a trainee and later as a member of girl group AOA. She detailed instances of verbal abuse, physical mistreatment, and being compelled to run errands throughout her three-and-a-half-year training period.

Kwon revealed that despite her debut and subsequent chart success, she faced ongoing bullying, including verbal assaults from fellow members amid her father's declining health. According to her, this hindered her ability to grieve his passing.

The harassment reached beyond her coworkers. Kwon disclosed that her older sister inflicted verbal abuse and threats upon her, while a psychiatrist she consulted violated confidentiality by sharing her counselling information.

These repeated betrayals played a significant role in her mental health struggles, culminating in her recent attempt to take her own life.

Lingering Trauma and Rebuilding Life

Notably, Kwon addressed the lasting effects of her sexual assault and childhood hardships. She talked about the profound feelings of mistrust and anxiety stemming from repeated abuse and the dismissive reactions from those in her life, including family and fans. The interplay of previous trauma and persistent harassment in the entertainment sector has significantly affected her mental well-being.

Kwon departed from AOA in 2019 following accusations of bullying, subsequently encountering public criticism due to unrelated issues. In a recent development, she signed and later terminated a contract with Modenberry Korea after only one month. She is now gearing up for her first solo fan meeting since her debut.

The singer-actress is staunch in her efforts to reconstruct her life and career, all while shining a light on the mental health challenges faced in the demanding realm of K-Pop.