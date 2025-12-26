K-pop critic Kim Yong Dae suddenly passed away on Christmas Eve, his loved ones confirmed.

The 48-year-old's family shared the sad news through his social media page.

'We regret to inform you of the passing of Kim Young-dae,' the translated message shared on Instagram read. 'We ask for your understanding regarding our inability to contact everyone individually.'

Details about the cause of his death were not disclosed.

Remembering Kim Young Dae

Kim earned his Business Administration degree from Yonsei University, then continued his education at the University of Washington, where he got his doctorate in ethnomusicology.

Throughout his career, he had been very passionate about the K-pop industry and pop music in general.

He began his venture in Korean music in mid-1990s, using his pseudonym 'toojazzy.' He eventually used the same nickname in his social media accounts.

K-pop fans could remember Kim as one of the first music industry icons to recognise the potential of the then-rising boy group BTS.

He was one of the first people who supported the seven-member boy group, even when they were still starting to make a name for themselves in the international scene.

In one of his books, Kim stated: 'The BTS phenomenon was not created by BTS alone. It is a movement shaped together by BTS and ARMY. The synergy born from the universality of their music and the close, genuine relationship with their fans, this is the solid core of the BTS phenomenon that I sought to emphasize throughout this book, and one that, until now, no one had fully articulated.'

Kim was also a staunch K-pop music critic, especially on idol groups.

Because of his expertise, Kim was tapped to be the commentator for the Korean broadcast of major US music awards shows like the American Music Awards (AMAs), Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs), and the Grammy Awards.

Also, Kim was chosen to be part of the Selection Committee for the Korean Music Awards.

The late music critic also wrote several books about pop music culture in South Korea in the past, but some of the most successful ones include BTS: The Review and The Songwriters.

He was recently hosting a YouTube channel called School of Music, where he was still able to post an interview with NCT's Haechan a few days before his death.

Tributes Poured In

Korean musicians turned to social media to express what they felt upon learning of Kim Young Dae's unexpected passing.

On his Instagram page, singer Yong Jong Shin shared Kim's photo with the translated caption, 'Young-dae, what has happened? You were someone who paid close attention to the details of my creative thoughts. Thank you. Let's talk more about those things next time,' he said.

Meil Business Newspaper also quoted CNBlue member Jung Yong-hwa's social media post about Kim's passing, which reads: 'My heart is heavy. Someone who truly recognised the value of music and always believed in me has become a star in the sky. I will cherish those memories and feelings for a long time. May he rest in peace.'

The late music critic's memorial altar has been prepared in Room 6 of the funeral hall of Jungang University. Hospital, according to his YouTube page.

A departure ceremony will be held at 9:00 a.m. on 27 December, followed by a funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at the Heukseok Dong Catholic Church.