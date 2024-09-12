The AI and Big Data Expo Europe, the premier event for AI and Big Data enthusiasts, innovators, and industry leaders, is just over one month away. Set to take place at the iconic RAI Amsterdam on October 1-2, 2024, this world-class event promises to deliver cutting-edge insights, networking opportunities, and hands-on experiences in the rapidly evolving fields of artificial intelligence and big data.

Key Highlights:

Newly Announced Speakers:

The event boasts a stellar lineup of over 150 speakers from leading global organisations. Newly announced speakers include:

Rod Evans, EMEA VP - Supercomputing & AI, NVIDIA

Andreia Dos Santos, Principal Analytical Lead, Google, and Program Lead Accelerate, Women in AI

Daan Klein Douwel, Head of Data & AI, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

Indul Hassan, Head of Engineering at BT Group

Andrii Degeler, Head of Media at The Financial Times

Christian M., Global Finance Transformation Senior Manager at Kraft Heinz

These industry trailblazers will share their expertise and visions on how AI and Big Data shape the future across various sectors.

Unmatched Networking Opportunities

With over 7,000 attendees expected, the AI and Big Data Expo offers unparalleled networking opportunities. Utilise the AI-powered matchmaking tool to connect with potential collaborators, clients, and thought leaders from around the globe.

Co-located Shows

Gain access to eight co-located events covering various technological innovations and trends. This multi-event format ensures that attendees can explore the intersection of AI, big data, and other emerging technologies.

Exhibition Floor

Discover the latest innovations from over 200 industry-leading solution providers, including Lenovo, OutSystems, F5, Bosch, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, ING, and Three Business. The exhibition floor offers a unique opportunity to see cutting-edge products and services firsthand, providing solutions that can transform your business.

The event is expected to bring together 7,000 attendees from across Europe, including CTOs, CDOs, CIOs, Heads of IoT, AI/ML, IT Directors, Chief Data Scientists, Data Analysts, Software Engineers, Security Professionals, Developers, Start-Ups, OEMs, Government Representatives, Technology Providers, Investors, VCs, and many more.

This event is not to be missed. It will feature solution-based case studies, top-level content, live demos, and numerous networking opportunities.

