ARC Raiders took the extraction shooter genre by surprise in 2025, offering a tense and rewarding alternative to more established titles.

Developed by Embark Studios, the team behind The Finals, the game blends high-stakes scavenging with unpredictable PvPvE encounters. Players can drop into sprawling maps solo or in small squads, scavenging for valuable materials while avoiding rival Raiders and deadly ARC machines, all with the constant pressure of making it out alive.

Since launching in October 2025, ARC Raiders has built a loyal following. It currently sits at a solid 7.8 user score on Metacritic and maintains a 'Very Positive' rating on Steam, with fans praising its satisfying progression and nail-biting extractions.

Despite that success, one recurring request has echoed through the community: a first-person mode. While ARC Raiders is designed around third-person gameplay, some players believe a first-person perspective could push immersion even further. Recently, a clever workaround shared online briefly showed what that experience could look like, sparking renewed interest among fans eager to try it for themselves.

Why Players Want a First-Person View

The push for a first-person option largely comes down to atmosphere. In third-person, ARC Raiders offers strong situational awareness, but some players feel a closer camera would heighten the fear factor.

Clips shared online showed chaotic firefights against flying Hornets and heart-stopping moments when Leapers suddenly entered the frame.

Even with visual quirks like weapon bobbing and occasional camera clipping, many viewers agreed the added intensity was undeniable. For some, it evoked comparisons to survival horror experiences rather than a traditional extraction shooter.

Arc Raiders First-Person Mode: Quick Setup Instructions

Although Embark Studios has not officially introduced a first-person mode, a Reddit user known as Short_Satisfaction_9 managed to enable one using console commands. At the time, players could access the developer console to tweak visual settings such as fog and brightness. By pushing those tools further, the user achieved a functional, if imperfect, first-person view, like an Arc Raiders hack.

The setup involved entering a short string of console commands. According to the original post, the commands used were:

'Camera FirstPerson | fov 45 | r.SetNearClipPlane 28'

Once applied, the camera snaps forward into the player character's perspective. The result is rough around the edges, with noticeable animation issues, but it allows players to explore the world of ARC Raiders from an entirely new angle. It is worth noting that Embark has since patched out access to these console commands, meaning this method no longer works in the live game.

Will It Ever Become Official?

Community reaction has been mixed but passionate. Some players argue a first-person mode should exist in separate lobbies to avoid balance issues, while others worry it could split matchmaking pools. Even so, many agree it would be an optional addition rather than a replacement for third-person play.

For now, a true first-person mode remains unofficial and unavailable. Still, the brief glimpse of what it could offer has only strengthened calls for Embark Studios to explore the idea in future updates. Those looking for a true first-person experience might want to check out other games coming out this year.

Whether or not it happens, the conversation highlights just how invested the ARC Raiders community has become.