People in the UK are using artificial intelligence (AI) more often, both at work and in their daily lives. In the workplace, AI helps them get tasks done faster and more efficiently. At home, it helps with things like planning, learning, and finding information.

Brits are using AI to become more productive, try out new ideas, and keep up with how quickly technology is changing. This shows that AI is becoming a useful part of everyday life, helping people to do more and stay ahead in a modern world.

UK Workers Turn to AI to Save Time and Simplify Tasks

Across the UK, office workers are increasingly turning to AI-powered tools to handle time-consuming tasks. Search terms like 'AI for email writing' and 'best AI resume generator' are trending, revealing how AI is being integrated into daily routines.

Acuity Training reports the following insights:

90% of UK professionals who use AI say it saves them time.

85% say AI allows them to focus on more important responsibilities.

Search queries such as 'resume help' receive over 40,000 monthly searches.

This shift shows a practical adoption of AI, with workers using it to streamline CV writing, generate reports, and organise their schedules, particularly in roles that require high productivity under time pressure.

Shifting Search Habits as Brits Embrace AI Tools

AI is not just changing how people work it's also changing how they search.

Google's UK search engine dominance dropped from 86% to 83%, while Microsoft's Bing experienced a brief rise, reaching 46% user reach in April 2023 after integrating ChatGPT. Although Bing's reach has since stabilised at 39%, it reflects growing user interest in AI-enhanced search platforms.

However, trust remains an issue:

Only 18% of users trust AI-generated search results.

Among 16–24-year-olds, that figure rises slightly to 21%.

These findings highlight an emerging gap between AI adoption and confidence, suggesting a need for better transparency and clearer sourcing in AI outputs.

Why AI Searches Are on the Rise

The boom in AI-related searches is being driven by several key factors:

Cost-of-living pressures are pushing individuals to find faster, cheaper ways to complete routine tasks.

Technological accessibility has improved, with user-friendly platforms like ChatGPT and Bing AI making it easy for anyone to experiment.

Curiosity and caution are fuelling exploration, as people seek to understand AI's impact on jobs, education, and personal security.

This isn't just a tech trend it's a cultural shift. Brits are keen to embrace innovation but are proceeding with measured scepticism.

A Nation Eager Yet Cautious

The United Kingdom's rapidly growing interest in artificial intelligence highlights a population that is not only eager to embrace technological innovation but also mindful of its broader implications. As tools such as ChatGPT and AI-powered search engines like Microsoft's Bing continue to gain traction, they reflect a society keen to explore the potential of AI in everyday life, education, and the workplace. However, this enthusiasm is tempered by a degree of caution. Many users remain hesitant, posing important questions about the reliability, transparency, and ethical considerations of AI-generated content. This cautious optimism points to a wider public demand for more accurate, dependable, and accountable AI systems ones that not only deliver strong performance but also build and sustain public trust over time.