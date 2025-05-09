Remember when holding down one decent job felt like enough? Not anymore, it seems. Across Britain, a growing tribe of savvy professionals are quietly pocketing two full salaries — all while their bosses remain blissfully unaware. Welcome to the world of the 'overemployed.'

The pandemic's work-from-home revolution hasn't just changed where we work — it's transformed how many paycheques some people take home.

The recent findings from the Cabinet Office's National Fraud Initiative (NFI) confirm this practice is growing significantly since 2020 with some particularly ambitious types juggling not just two, but three or even four simultaneous full-time roles. Though not illegal, the conduct potentially breaches company policies, prompting fraud investigators to take action against some practitioners.

Nadia (name changed), a 42-year-old north London mother of two, exemplifies this growing trend. Every morning before nine, Nadia starts her computer, reviews her inbox, and examines her schedule for upcoming tasks. Her human resources (HR) position, which spans the typical workday, appears quite conventional in many ways.

The Secret Lives Of The Overemployed

As a 12-person virtual team member, Nadia has held this position since 2021 and, according to her most recent manager assessment, is in line for a salary increase from her current £45,000 annual pay. But here's where Nadia's routine takes an interesting turn.

'Most mornings I'm terrified someone will find out,' admits Nadia, sipping coffee in her office where two laptops sit side by side. 'But then I check my bank balance and somehow find the courage to log in... twice.'

At the same time each day, she powers up a second computer beside the first one in her home office and dives into her other job. The schedule for this second role—as a remote executive assistant—runs concurrently with her initial employment.

Pertinently, neither her colleagues nor her supervisors know that she's secretly managing both positions simultaneously. Nadia fits the description some use: 'polygamous' worker. She favours the tag 'over-employed.'

Despite the demanding workload, eased by family support with school runs and nursery pick-ups, the combined £87,000-a-year salary significantly helps with expenses like childcare and mortgage costs. She acknowledges feeling occasional guilt about not disclosing her dual employment. 'They'd be furious if they found out,' she added.

Britain's Booming Double Job Trend

While not against the law, this practice might violate a company's ethical guidelines. Fraud investigators have recently begun taking action against those involved. Last month, Leading Britain's Conversation reported about Kashim Chowdhury, a 54-year-old civil servant from East London, who allegedly held full-time roles across three government departments simultaneously.

There was also a case involving a social worker who secretly held positions at two county councils. Their deception was uncovered in an unexpected way: They answered a phone call related to their second job while participating in a video conference for their first. And there are even more surprising—and extreme—instances of this practice emerging.

Earlier in May, Minh Phuong Ngoc Vong, employed at a nail salon in the United States, confessed to making over £730,000 annually by juggling only one or two but an astounding 13 remote IT jobs. Concurrently, a Business Insider report uncovered numerous individuals in professional sectors engaging in 'polygamous' work, with some drawing as much as £450,000 each year from two or three salaries.

The Allure Of Multiple Roles

The appeal of this unconventional work arrangement is so strong that it has evolved into a social media sensation. Success stories garner significant online engagement and provide advice for individuals new to this trend.

'It worked for me, it was great,' says a British influencer, who allegedly made £200,000 from two 9-to-5 roles. 'If it's something that hasn't crossed your mind because you think it's illegal, then definitely get rid of that notion. You can absolutely work two jobs.'

Naturally, holding down two or three jobs isn't feasible across all industries. Researchers indicate it's most common in information technology (IT) and tech fields, alongside consulting and less critical positions within large companies that don't closely monitor their staff.

Navigating The Tax Implications

A 56-year-old Manchester man is one such digital double-dipper who's mastered the art of employment juggling since his 2020 furlough pushed him to explore options.

Mark in addition to his full-time role at a major American tech firm (which he prefers not to name) also works full-time in clinical coding for the NHS.

His combined income exceeds £130,000, and he has become skilled at managing these dual responsibilities. 'I've been doing this since 2020, when I was furloughed during Covid and applied for several remote jobs to bridge the gap,' he explains.

'I kept them on when the pandemic ended, and I've never looked back. My tech job is quite flexible – as it's in the US, I don't start until 1 pm. The coding work is boring but I could do it in my sleep,' Mark added.

Mark, who confesses he's contemplating a third job, adheres to three key principles for handling multiple roles. Firstly, he schedules focused work periods in his Google calendar for his primary job, which cleverly signals availability for meetings or calls related to his secondary role.

Secondly, he uses separate computers for each position to prevent any confusion. Thirdly, he consistently posts general updates on his LinkedIn profile, deliberately omitting specific company names to avoid detection.

'The other thing you have to watch out for is tax. My earnings from my second job put me into a higher tax bracket, which changes my tax code, and I also can't claim the tax-free personal allowance in my second job,' he said. 'They've never asked why, but I have an answer ready – that it's due to rental income – if they ever do.'

Significant Downsides

Online advice abounds for navigating the 'over-employed' trend, emphasising secrecy and tech tricks. However, this practice carries considerable risks. Business coach Peter Boolkah warns of potential burnout, reduced productivity, and financial setbacks.

One social worker holding positions at two county councils was caught when they answered a call related to their second job during a video conference for their first.

Nadia acknowledges these concerns, admitting to a near slip-up but intending to continue 'as long as my dual employment remains undetected.'

