Devastating tragedy unfolded in Ahmedabad, Gujarat

On 12 June 2025, Air India Flight AI171—a Boeing 787 Dreamliner bound for London Gatwick—crashed just minutes after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:17pm IST (8:47am BST). The aircraft, carrying 242 people including 169 Indian nationals, 53 Britons, one Canadian, and seven Portuguese, plunged into the densely populated Meghani Nagar area, sparking widespread panic and devastation.

Chaos and Wreckage in Meghani Nagar

Harrowing images shared across social media show the plane's fuselage and tail jutting from a demolished building, with thick black smoke rising from the crash site. Videos capture firefighters hosing down smouldering debris as ambulances swarm the area. One chilling clip suggests the plane descended with its nose high and landing gear deployed, hinting at a possible controlled descent gone wrong.

In a horrifying incident Air India flight bound from Ahmedabad to Birmingham crashes moments after takeoff!

Heartfelt prayers for everyone's safety, may every soul be safe.

Desperate Rescue Mission

Emergency services, including twelve fire brigades, are racing to find survivors, but the extensive damage points to significant casualties. 'The scene is shocking; everyone is running to save lives,' reported Roxy Gagdekar of BBC Gujarati. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has ordered rescue efforts on a 'war footing,' with a green corridor facilitating hospital transfers. The airport has halted all operations.

Initial ADS-B data from flight #AI171 shows that the aircraft reached a maximum barometric altitude of 625 feet (airport altitude is about 200 feet) and then it started to descend with an vertical speed of -475 feet per minute. pic.twitter.com/29szCqRcgR — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) June 12, 2025

Critical Final Moments

According to Flightradar24 data, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner climbed to just 625 feet before its transponder signal ceased at 08:08:51 UTC—mere seconds after take-off. India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that a mayday call was issued moments before the crash, with no further communication from the aircraft. The flight was piloted by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, who had logged over 8,200 flight hours, alongside First Officer Clive Kundar, with 1,100 hours of experience.

Official Grief and Response

Air India Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran expressed 'profound sorrow' over the tragedy, assuring full support for affected families through an emergency response centre and dedicated hotline (1800 5691 444). Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said he was 'shocked and devastated' and is personally overseeing the ongoing rescue operations. Gatwick Airport confirmed that Flight AI171 was scheduled to land at 18:25 BST.

Boeing's Troubled Legacy

The crash has intensified scrutiny of Boeing, following previous disasters involving Lion Air in 2018 and Ethiopian Airlines in 2019. Aviation expert Julian Bray described the Dreamliner's advanced design and called the incident 'deeply disappointing', adding that security concerns could not be ruled out, despite calm weather and winds at just eight miles per hour.

The World Holds Its Breath

The crash of Air India Flight AI171 in Ahmedabad has plunged India and the world into mourning, as families await updates on missing loved ones. Rescue teams continue to search the wreckage in Meghani Nagar, while investigations seek answers into why the Boeing 787 Dreamliner fell from the sky. The tragedy highlights the fragility of life and the urgent demand for accountability. For now, Gujarat stands united in grief, supporting those touched by this heartbreaking disaster.