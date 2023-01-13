Air New Zealand took a dig at Prince Harry on social media Friday, promoting a "SussexClass" in response to the Duke of Sussex's claim that his wife had booked a first-class seat on the airline.

In his newly published memoir "Spare", Harry said Meghan Markle had booked an Air New Zealand flight from Mexico to England in 2018 for her father, Thomas Markle.

"We told him, leave Mexico right now: A whole new level of harassment is about to rain down on you, so come to Britain. Now," Harry wrote.

"Air New Zealand, first class, booked and paid for by Meg."

However, the airline says it has never operated a flight between the two countries and offers a Business Premier service rather than first class.

"Introducing #SussexClass, apparently coming soon," Air New Zealand posted on Facebook and Twitter, referring to Harry and Meghan's titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The post also included emojis of a crown and shifty eyes.

Harry and Meghan resigned from royal duties in 2020 and moved to the United States, where they have cashed in on their royal connections with several lucrative contracts for tell-all books and television programmes.

However, the book "Spare" contains a number of inconsistencies aside from the Air New Zealand reference, including a claim that his mother, Princess Diana, bought him a gift in 1997 that did not exist until 2001.