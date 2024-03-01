A representative for Kate Middleton has addressed the speculation surrounding her recovery following her abdominal surgery in a statement sent on Thursday, February 29.

The Princess of Wales' absence has been the subject of conspiracy theories as she has not been seen in public since the Christmas Walk in Sandringham last year. The only assurance that she is doing well are the statements coming from Kensington Palace, which have been scarce.

december 25, 2023: the last time kate middleton was seen in public during the royal family’s annual christmas walk to church in sandringham pic.twitter.com/Bp8tb8izjp — sage ☾ (@counterfetts) February 28, 2024

The palace announced that she had a "planned abdominal surgery" at The London Clinic on Jan. 16. Then it shared that she had left the hospital on Jan. 29 and will recuperate at home at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

Royal watchers had expected to see photos of her leaving the hospital, or any pictures for that matter, to show that she is alive and well. There were also reports in February saying she had left Windsor during her children's school break for a vacation in Norfolk but there are no photos to back this claim.

An unnamed friend said at the time that she is "recovering well" and that "she was looking forward to a change of scene and will be able to take it easy in Norfolk while the children let off steam with William".

january 29: kensington palace announces that kate has “returned home to windsor to continue her recovery from surgery” and that she is “making good progress”. there are no photos of her leaving the hospital. https://t.co/imWLyoXAPj — sage ☾ (@counterfetts) February 28, 2024

The lack of updates from Kensington Palace and the absence of any proof of life of the Princess of Wales has stirred various speculations over at X. Some claimed that she could be in a coma as Spanish royal reporter Concha Calleja is said to have learned from a reliable palace aide.

Meanwhile, others claimed that the 42-year-old is in hiding because of troubles in her marriage to Prince William. The prince's sudden decision not to attend last week's memorial service for his godfather, King Constantine II, due to a "personal matter" only fueled the speculations.

However, a spokesperson for the princess has slammed all the speculations telling Page Six that updates will only be shared if there are significant changes to the royal's health.

"Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess' recovery and we'd only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands," the representative said and reiterated that she is "doing well".

The spokesperson likewise told People: "We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant."

The spokesperson is referring to a Jan. 17 statement from Kensington Palace that said it will only "provide updates on Her Royal Highness' progress when there is significant new information to share". The announcement also shared that Kate Middleton wishes "that her personal medical information remains private" and that she will resume with her royal duties after Easter.