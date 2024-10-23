As housing protests continue across Europe and the UK due to the impact of short-term rentals, Airbnb has released data showing the cheapest dates for British families to book holidays. This data provides a crucial insight into cost-effective travel options amid rising living costs and heightened concerns over Airbnb's effect on local housing markets.

Airbnb's Cheapest Dates for Family Stays

According to Airbnb's latest figures, October 20 is the most affordable day for booking a family holiday within the UK, regardless of the departure date. For international holidays, the cheapest date is November 4. The data suggests that similar patterns have emerged previously, as October 18, 19, and 20 were also among the top five most budget-friendly days to book for families in 2023. This trend encourages families to plan their holidays in mid-to-late October for the best deals on accommodation.

While this data highlights the best dates to book, it arrives at a time of growing frustration from residents in popular holiday spots, who feel increasingly alienated by the surge in Airbnb rentals.

UK Communities Battle Against Airbnb's Influence

Airbnb's rapid growth has caused tensions in several British towns, with locals claiming that the influx of holiday rentals is displacing long-term residents and inflating property prices. Whitstable, a coastal town in Kent, is one such place where the number of Airbnb properties has surged, leaving residents struggling to find affordable housing.

Whitstable currently has over 650 Airbnb listings, a significant number for a small town. Roland Birks, owner of The Ship Centurion pub, described how the conversion of local rental properties into holiday lets has created a housing shortage. "One of my friends is now homeless because landlords are turning their flats into Airbnbs," Birks told Greatest Hits Radio. He explained that while Airbnb properties may attract tourists for a few months, the community is losing its local residents. "We are losing the community," he warned, noting that businesses like his suffer when the town's population dwindles outside of peak tourist seasons.

Narberth Residents Push Back

The Welsh town of Narberth in Pembrokeshire faces similar issues. In response to the growing presence of Airbnb, locals have taken matters into their own hands, refusing to sell homes to outsiders and prioritising local buyers. Charles Salmon, a Narberth resident, is currently selling eight properties and has made it clear that he will only sell to locals. "They may have to sign something to say they are genuinely local people, and the houses won't be used as holiday lets," Salmon told The Daily Mail, highlighting his commitment to protecting the community from being overrun by short-term rentals.

Local councils in Wales have also taken action. Pembrokeshire County Council has implemented a 100% council tax premium for second homes and is considering doubling this to further deter investors from converting homes into holiday rentals. Residents in Kent are advocating for similar policies to address the rise in holiday lets.

European Cities Fight Back Against Airbnb

The rise of Airbnb is not only a problem in the UK. Major European cities are also pushing back against the platform's dominance, citing the negative effects on local housing markets and the cost of living.

In Budapest, Hungary, short-term rental platforms have contributed to a significant rise in property prices, leading the city to implement new regulations. Budapest, which hosted 6.7 million nightly guests through Airbnb in 2023, plans to ban new short-term rental licences by 2026 and has already introduced higher taxes on such properties.

Meanwhile, in Spain, residents in both Barcelona and Madrid have taken to the streets in protest against the rising cost of housing, which many blame on platforms like Airbnb. Barcelona's mayor, Jaume Collboni, announced that the city will not renew any tourist rental licences after 2028, citing the need to protect locals from being priced out of their homes. In Madrid, stricter rules have been introduced, with properties rented for less than 90 days now requiring special permits. Fines for non-compliance have been increased to up to €100,000, and the city has stopped issuing new short-term rental licences altogether.

Amsterdam's Strict Regulations

Amsterdam has also been battling the impact of Airbnb. In 2020, the city introduced strict limits on short-term rentals, allowing properties to be rented for only 30 nights a year. Once a property reaches this limit, the city's regulations ensure that Airbnb blocks further bookings, preventing property owners from bypassing the restriction.

These regulations were introduced after surveys showed that one in 15 homes in the city were listed on short-term rental platforms, contributing to what many residents called "over-tourism" and a declining quality of life for locals.

While Airbnb's data reveals cost-effective booking options for British families, the platform's widespread influence on housing markets is undeniable. As local communities across the UK and Europe grapple with the effects of short-term rentals, Airbnb continues to face opposition.