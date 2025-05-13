A Ryanair flight was forced to make an unscheduled landing at Brussels Charleroi Airport following a bomb threat onboard flight FR63013, travelling from Faro, Portugal, to Belgium.

The airport's runway was temporarily closed and a security perimeter was established around the aircraft as bomb disposal experts conducted thorough checks. All passengers and crew were safely evacuated after the aircraft landed normally at approximately 8pm local time.

Air traffic activities at the airport have since resumed.

What Triggered the Emergency Landing?

According to Ryanair spokesperson Jade Kirwan, a security perimeter was enforced around the aircraft, requiring the closure of the runway and the suspension of operations on 13 May.

'The aircraft landed normally at Charleroi as planned. Passengers have been disembarked, and the aircraft is being prepared for return to service. We sincerely apologise to any passengers affected.'

Kirwan later confirmed that the bomb threat was deemed a false alarm after about an hour.

A Worrying Pattern of False Alarms

This incident adds to a growing list of hoax bomb threats targeting Ryanair flights in recent years. While none of the threats have been credible, they've triggered significant security responses.

Bomb Threat in Warsaw (2015)

A 48-year-old man called the airline claiming there was a bomb onboard a flight from Warsaw to Oslo. After a full inspection, the threat was declared false, and the man was arrested using mobile phone tracking.

Bomb Note Found on Krakow–Dublin Flight (2020)

Two men were arrested after claiming there was a bomb in the toilet of a flight from Krakow to Dublin. The plane was diverted to London Stansted and escorted by fighter jets. No device was found.

London to Oslo Flight Threat (2020)

A 51-year-old Briton was arrested after making a bomb threat on a flight bound for Oslo. Danish fighter jets escorted the aircraft. Again, no bomb was discovered.

Forced Landing in Minsk (2021)

A Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius was diverted to Minsk under the pretext of a bomb threat, which later turned out to be a ploy by Belarusian authorities to arrest opposition activist Roman Protasevich. The move was widely condemned.

Bomb Scare in Palermo (2023)

A flight from Milan to Palermo was evacuated after a suspicious suitcase prompted a bomb scare. Bomb specialists investigated the luggage, with the airport temporarily closing during the incident.

Serious Consequences for False Threats

Although these threats have all proven to be hoaxes, each one is treated with full seriousness. Making false bomb threats is a criminal offence, with legal consequences that include arrest and prosecution. Such threats also cause major disruptions to air travel and unnecessary anxiety for passengers.

Aviation security services across Europe continue to investigate the repeated targeting of Ryanair flights. The airline remains in close collaboration with authorities to strengthen security and prevent further incidents.

Airport security experts note that while these false alarms are disruptive, the swift and effective responses highlight the robustness of current safety measures in the aviation industry.