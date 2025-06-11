Travellers at Milan Malpensa Airport were left stunned on Sunday, 8 June 2025, when a Chinese tourist threw a dramatic tantrum at the boarding gate. The woman's outburst—captured on video and now going viral—has sparked widespread criticism and disbelief online. But what exactly caused her public meltdown?

Tourist Throws Tantrum Over Overweight Luggage

Footage circulating on social media shows the woman screaming, crying, and stamping her feet before collapsing to the ground. The commotion began when airport staff informed her that her carry-on bag exceeded the weight limit.

Rather than adjusting the contents of her luggage or paying the excess baggage fee, the visibly distressed tourist chose to protest loudly. Witnesses reported she began wailing at staff before throwing herself to the floor and bizarrely rolling around in apparent frustration.

The unusual scene quickly drew the attention of fellow passengers and airport staff, with many reaching for their phones to film the incident.

Removed from Flight After Refusing to Comply

Despite attempts by airport authorities to calm her down, the woman refused to cooperate.

Ultimately, staff had no choice but to remove her from the flight. She was advised to rebook once she had composed herself and resolved her baggage issue.

Passengers looked on in disbelief, with many later commenting on social media.

'Has she forgotten that she's a grown-up?' asked one of the viewers, while another said that 'This is a shameless and disgraceful behaviour.'

Others expressed concern about rising incidents of public outbursts in travel hubs, calling for stricter enforcement of airline rules and greater respect for airport staff.

Here's one of the videos making the rounds on the internet. Feel free to watch it to see what happened.

Milan Malpensa Airport: A Chinese woman threw a tantrum, rolling on the ground and screaming after being told to lighten her overweight luggage.



Sadly, this kind of behavior is so common in China. pic.twitter.com/Asg0vaApKm — Spotlight on China (@spotlightoncn) June 9, 2025

No Official Statement Yet from Airport

As of writing, Milan Malpensa Airport has not released an official statement regarding the incident. However, multiple media outlets have reached out for comment, and updates are expected as coverage of the story grows.

The videos, which have now amassed hundreds of thousands of views, continue to fuel debate online. While some defend the woman's emotional reaction, most viewers have been critical of her public behaviour, especially in a busy international setting.

Not the First Airport Incident This Year

This latest meltdown is not an isolated case. In May 2025, a separate incident made headlines when a male passenger on a flight from Savannah to Miami caused chaos mid-air.

According to reports, the 31-year-old man, who was travelling with his sister, swallowed rosary beads and physically attacked crew members shortly after take-off. His sister told the authorities that her brother claimed that they were being followed by Satan's disciples onto the plane and that these Satanists didn't want them to reach their destination, which was Haiti.

The flight was forced to make an emergency landing, and the man was taken into custody upon arrival.