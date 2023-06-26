In a tragic incident reported at a US airport, a worker died after getting sucked into a jet's engine on Friday. The horrific incident took place at the San Antonio International Airport.

According to a statement released by US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) officials, the worker at the airport was "ingested" into the airplane engine of a Delta Air Lines flight.

The plane had just arrived from Los Angeles and was taxiing towards the arrival gate when the man got sucked into its engine. According to a report in The Guardian, the victim had "intentionally stepped in front of the live engine." However, there has been no confirmation from the police that this was indeed the case. The employee's identity has also not been revealed to the media yet.

The deceased man used to work for Unifi Aviation, a company that provides airlines with employees for ground handling operations. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the victim was a ramp worker. However, the FAA did not divulge any other details about the deceased.

In a statement released to a local media outlet called KENS5, the company said that it is "deeply saddened by the loss of our employee at San Antonio International Airport during a tragic incident in the late hours of Friday, June 23, 2023."

"Our hearts go out to the family of the deceased, and we remain focused on supporting our employees on the ground and ensuring they are being taken care of during this time," it said.

"From our initial investigation, this incident was unrelated to Unifi's operational processes, safety procedures and policies. Out of respect for the deceased, we will not be sharing any additional information," it added.

Meanwhile, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has launched an investigation into the incident. "The NTSB has been in contact with Delta," per a statement by the agency. "They are in the information gathering process at this point."

Earlier this year, a baggage handler at Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama, US, died after getting sucked into a plane's engine on New Year's Eve.

The victim, Courtney Edwards, was working on the airport ramp when a plane's running engine pulled her in. The deceased worked for Piedmont Airlines, a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Airlines.

The airport had to be closed for several hours, and the plane that was to fly back to Dallas was grounded. An investigation into the incident later revealed that the victim and her colleagues were warned about the dangers of going near a plane, but Edwards reportedly did not really follow the advice.

The Federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) later found out that there was also a safety breach which led to Edwards' untimely death. The agency said that the incident could have been avoided and slapped a fine of more than $15,000 on Piedmont Airlines.

"Proper training and enforcement of safety procedures could have prevented this tragedy," CBS News quoted OSHA's Area Director Jose A. Gonzalez as saying. "This incident is a tragic reminder that safety measures must be in place even for a routine assignment."

The agency has not released a statement addressing the current incident yet. The preliminary report by the NTSB is expected to come out in a few days.

In 2015, a similar incident was reported from India when a member of Air India's ground crew was killed after getting sucked into a plane's engine.

The incident occurred at Mumbai Airport in India as the plane was being prepared for departure to Hyderabad. The victim was a technician and died instantly as the co-pilot started the engine at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Airport. The victim was reportedly standing too close to the engine of the aircraft at the time of the incident.