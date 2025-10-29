In today's competitive world, where dreams often outpace opportunities, Aliasgar Jasupurwala is emerging as a guiding force for students and young entrepreneurs looking to make their mark abroad. At just 25, Aliasgar founded 99 Consultancy in Bradford, UK, with a mission to empower ambitious individuals by providing practical, actionable support to navigate education, employment, and business opportunities overseas.

'I realised that many students and budding entrepreneurs have the talent and ambition, but lack the guidance to turn their plans into reality. 99 Consultancy aims to bridge that gap,' Aliasgar shares.

A Journey Rooted in Resilience

Aliasgar's story is as inspiring as the services he offers. Born in Bundi, Rajasthan, he faced several challenges early in life, which fuelled his determination to succeed. His entrepreneurial journey began with ventures in event management, travel, and café businesses. While these projects faced hurdles and even failures, they became invaluable lessons in strategic planning, resilience, and adaptability.

Drawing inspiration from iconic figures such as Imam Ali and Karna, Aliasgar emphasises wisdom, perseverance, and generosity in both his personal and professional life. He believes that entrepreneurship is not just about profits but about creating value and opportunities for others.

99 Consultancy: A Hub for Practical Solutions

99 Consultancy offers a comprehensive range of services tailored to the needs of students and young entrepreneurs:

For students: Career guidance, assistance with securing sponsored job opportunities, support for higher education abroad, and guidance to settle confidently in new environments.

For entrepreneurs: Strategic business consultation including market research, marketing, public relations, funding guidance, budgeting, and documentation support.

What sets 99 Consultancy apart is its focus on practical, results-driven solutions. Unlike generic advisory services, the firm works closely with clients to understand their goals, challenges, and resources, delivering personalised strategies that increase the likelihood of success.

Early Achievements and Recognition

Within its first three months of operation, 99 Consultancy achieved a remarkable revenue milestone of half a million, reflecting the trust and demand for its services. The firm has also gained attention in leading UK media outlets, including The Telegraph and The Argus, further establishing its credibility and influence.

Clients have praised 99 Consultancy for its hands-on approach and commitment to delivering tangible results. Many students have successfully secured jobs and settled in the UK, while entrepreneurs have launched businesses efficiently with expert guidance.

Vision for the Future

Looking ahead, Aliasgar is determined to expand 99 Consultancy globally, reaching students and entrepreneurs in different regions. His long-term vision is to create a platform where ambition is met with actionable guidance, data-backed solutions, and real-world support, helping individuals achieve sustainable success overseas.

'Global opportunities are vast, but navigating them requires insight, preparation, and guidance. Our goal is to make this journey seamless for students and entrepreneurs alike,' Aliasgar explains.

Creating Impact Beyond Business

Beyond revenue and growth, Aliasgar's work is about empowering people and creating lasting impact. By focusing on mentorship, practical guidance, and personalised support, 99 Consultancy is shaping a new generation of confident, globally-ready students and entrepreneurs.

For those looking to explore opportunities abroad, Aliasgar's 99 Consultancy stands as a beacon of support, bridging the gap between dreams and reality, and transforming aspirations into tangible achievements.

For more information, visit 99 Consultancy or follow them on Instagram.