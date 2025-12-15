The Boldmere Christmas Festival in Birmingham will not take place this year. Organisers were left unable to continue after the town council reduced funding.

The cancellation has disappointed traders, volunteers and families. Many say the event was vital for community spirit and local business.

Boldmere Christmas Festival in Birmingham Cancelled

The annual Boldmere Christmas Festival in Birmingham has been cancelled this year after a grant from Sutton Coldfield Town Council was reduced, according to a report by the Manchester Evening News.

Organisers of the event, Boldmere Futures, a not-for-profit community interest company, revealed that council funding had been cut from £7,000 last year to £3,000 this year, making it impossible for the festival to go ahead.

Paul Long, chairman of Boldmere Futures, expressed his disappointment over the cancellation and the reduction in funding, particularly for the volunteers involved. He said, 'I'm upset for the volunteers because volunteering gives people friendships. We have people at the festival from 8 am until 9 pm because they love doing it and meeting new people.'

Long also highlighted that businesses taking part in the Christmas festival do not make significant profits, but stressed that events like this play an important role in keeping Boldmere on the map and supporting the local community.

The organisation said it hopes the festival will return next year and confirmed it is working with the town council to explore more sustainable funding options.

The council has since responded to the cancellation, stating, 'We do not discuss publicly the details in relation to individual applications, but there was no error or misunderstanding on the part of the Town Council in relation to the financial information submitted.'

It also defended the decision to reduce the funding, adding, 'If an application is declined or a grant application is not supported in full, this detail is outlined in writing to the applicant. The Community Grant Scheme is generally oversubscribed and there is no guarantee that the total amount applied for will be awarded.'

Traders Expressed Financial Devastation

Traders of the Boldmere Christmas Festival have spoken of their financial woes following its cancellation this year.

David Bridgewater, owner of dessert business The Crumble Hut, said he lost a valuable income over the cancellation. 'I've lost everything. I've lost valuable income - around £1,000. I'll have to do two or three events to try to recover that sort of money. And I've lost publicity. If you're not out there in the area, nobody knows your name and people soon forget you.'

He also revealed that the event is a great way for them to get income given that it wasn't easy for them to find events to work at. 'Boldmere has always been good for us, and good events to work at aren't easy to find. These markets bring people into the area, and not only do I benefit, the community benefits. It has a big knock-on effect.'

Joshua Beckrec, another stallholder at the annual event and a part-time pizza chef and owner of Cart and Carriage Events, said Boldmere High Street was a 'real hub' for the area and described it as a loss when councils stop investing in opportunities such as the Christmas Festival.

'Local people bump into each other after not seeing each other for a while, and it builds that sense of shared experience, history and belonging. We always need to invest in collective opportunities – they are great fun too,' Beckrec said.

Sarah, another stallholder, shared similar sentiments, saying the festival had been particularly meaningful for families. 'My children loved it. It was a safe environment for them to get a few Christmas presents and socialise with friends,' she said.

Long also highlighted the community spirit of the festival, describing how the event continued to grow each year.

'Every year it gets better and better. The people attending are so happy and grateful, and it really makes our day. There are so many great music acts, and everyone is out on the street dancing to the songs. Kids are on their parents' shoulders. We have fireworks. It's an event that creates lasting memories,' Long said.