When a gunman entered Brown University's Barus and Holley engineering building on Saturday and opened fire on students taking final exams, some received the university's first active shooter alert only after friends had already texted rumours of the attack.

Two students, Ella Cook, 19, and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, 18, were killed. Nine others were wounded. More than 400 police officers responded to the scene, according to reports, while frightened students barricaded themselves in dorm rooms and libraries during an hours-long lockdown that stretched into the night.

Families paying hefty tuition bills, while campus leaders observe from universities across the globe, see the tragedy at the elite college in Providence, Rhode Island, as a stark reminder: when safety fails, lives are lost — alongside enormous financial costs.

The Growing Financial Toll of Campus Violence

The potential liability facing universities after shooting incidents has increased significantly. When a gunman killed three football players at the University of Virginia in 2022, the institution paid $9 million (£6.7 million) to settle related claims. The 2007 Virginia Tech massacre, which claimed 32 lives, ultimately cost the university and state government $48.2 million (£36 million) in settlements, renovations, legal fees, and other expenses, according to the Centre for American Progress.

Industry data shows a sector under mounting financial pressure. General liability claim costs for educational institutions have surged by 200% over four years, according to a 2023 report from United Educators, a leading insurer of schools and universities cited by Risk Strategies. Jury awards of $1 million (£748,270) or more in school liability cases have risen sharply since 2021, with total losses in that category reaching $651 million (£487 million) in 2023, based on data from United Educators cited by the Alera Group.

'Campus safety and security incidents remain a concern,' notes Risk Strategies in its 2025 insurance market outlook. 'Comprehensive safety protocols and regular training can mitigate these risks and favourably influence insurance premiums.'

Unlocked Doors and Delayed Alerts

Brown University's open-door approach has sparked debate about how educational institutions can balance maintaining a welcoming environment with ensuring student safety. While Harvard and Columbia shut down campuses during unrest related to the Israel-Gaza conflict, Brown took a different route: keeping its grounds accessible to all, the Washington Post reported.

When the gunman entered the engineering building around 4:05 pm local time, the doors were unlocked. The university's first emergency alert was issued at 4:22 pm, but some students said they had already heard about the shooting through texts from friends.

Rob Kilfoyle, president of the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators, told the Washington Post that although best practices suggest sending a first alert within five to 10 minutes, universities have become more cautious after a series of 'swatting' hoax incidents earlier this autumn.

'That's probably one of the toughest things that we have to do in campus public safety, is find that equilibrium between not wanting it to seem oppressive and too restrictive, but also providing sufficient security,' Kilfoyle said.

A Question No Parent Wants to Ask

Freshman Ava Srivastava described sheltering in her dorm with the lights off, her heart pounding at every noise in the corridor. 'I was really jumpy,' she told the Washington Post. 'It was a scary feeling.'

Graduate student Aboud Ashhab reflected the lingering anxiety shared by many. 'I don't know how I will adjust to coming back,' he said. 'I don't know how I feel about sitting in a library or going to public spaces.'

Insurers now expect institutions to demonstrate strong safety protocols, and campuses with dedicated security personnel generally enjoy more favourable underwriting terms. Schools that do not meet these standards risk paying much higher premiums or even struggling to secure adequate cover.

As the investigation into the Brown gunman continues, the exact toll remains uncertain. One thing is clear: universities across the United States will now scrutinise their security arrangements more closely, especially since their upcoming insurance premiums could hinge on what happened in Providence.