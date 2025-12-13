McDonald's Turkey has announced the launch of a new promotional meal around the popular American television series Friends. This is a monumental collaboration that will surely delight fans of the hit 90s show and will offer a nostalgic experience when they dine at the fast-food.

The Friends meal at McDonald's was first introduced last year to mark the favourite sitcom's 30th anniversary, which premiered on 22 September 1994. This makes the meal a timely and anticipated collector's item to honour the comedy show's three-decade legacy.

Exciting Items and Experience for 'Friends' Fans

Aside from the new 'Monica's Marinara Sauce' for Chicken McNuggets and the limited-edition collectable figures, the McDonald's franchise in Turkey is further enhancing the fan experience. The fast-food chain announced that customers may find a special 'Friends Coffee Corner' at selected branches throughout the country.

These unique, themed areas within the McDonald's stores are designed to immerse fans in the world of the 'Friends' sitcom. These coffee corners will feature elements reminiscent of the iconic Central Perk café, where the six friends usually congregated.

This space will give fans a photo spot and a cosy place to dine and sip coffee. It is now ready to welcome and entertain fans whenever they choose to grab their burgers and fries, transforming a quick meal into a memorable, highly shareable pop-culture moment.

The Power of Nostalgia Marketing

The return of the McDonald's Friends Meal is a strategic move that continues the brand's series of highly successful global pop-culture partnerships. By reviving the meal, the company aims to directly tap into the deep emotional connection customers have with the famous sitcom, which resonated with millions through its realistic, relatable stories about love, friendship, relationships, and family.

'At McDonald's, we've always believed in the power of shared moments, and what better way to celebrate that than with Friends,' Özdeş Dönen Artak, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at McDonald's Türkiye, said in a press release. 'This epic partnership brings together two cultural icons.'

Exclusive Partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery

The creation of this nostalgic adult meal was McDonald's Turkey's direct collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP) to ensure that the meal's packaging and merchandise accurately reflect the Friends series.

Fans have two choices for the themed-box meal: either the iconic Big Mac or the popular Chicken McNuggets. Opting for the McNuggets automatically gives the customer the new Monica's Marinara Sauce and one of the six rare, character-specific collectable figures. This pairing makes this meal the definitive choice for serious collectors and McNuggets fans.

The dipping sauce is a clever nod to the Friends character Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) and her well-known passion for professional cooking and clean, flavourful food. McDonald's described the sauce as a flavourful Italian tomato creation, carefully blended with a savoury mix of ripe tomatoes, pungent garlic, fragrant onion, and a selection of complementary herbs.

Meanwhile, the exclusive McDonald's 'Friends Meal figures perfectly capture the characters' most iconic moments that fans would surely recognise in just one glance: find Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) with his pet monkey, Marcel; Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), busy serving coffee; Monica Geller in her professional chef mode; Phoebe Buffay-Hannigan (Lisa Kudrow) clutching her guitar; and Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), and Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) accompanied by their famous roommates, the Chick and the Duck.