More than 1.2 million flats in England and Wales are still without high-speed internet, while most other homes have already been upgraded. The reason? Flat owners have been 'hamstrung' by landlords who are 'repeatedly unresponsive' to requests for faster broadband, according to a government consultation launched today.

Unlike homeowners, leasehold flat owners currently have no formal right to demand an upgrade. Under new proposals, flat owners would gain legal backing to compel landlords to respond swiftly.

The figures are worse than many might assume.

Left Behind by Landlords

Leasehold flat owners are being left behind. Only 78% have access to gigabit broadband—the fastest speeds widely available—compared to 86% of all residential properties.

In cities and suburbs where installation should be straightforward, the gap widens to over 10 percentage points: just over 80% of flats versus more than 90% of other properties.

The problem, the consultation explains, stems from what it describes as a 'lack of perceived incentives' for property owners to engage with broadband providers. Network operators cannot proceed because 'timeframes do not always align' when landlords go silent.

Britain's digital infrastructure sector is worth £50 billion, yet the rollout stalls at the front doors of these flats.

For individual flat owners, the consequences are personal.

Work, Wealth and Deals Lost

The cost extends beyond buffering videos.

Slow broadband hampers remote working opportunities. Faster speeds make home working practical and efficient.

Property values also suffer. A government study in March found that homes with better connectivity command a price premium.

Meanwhile, over 8 million UK adults lack basic digital skills. Research shows that people without internet access pay around 25% more on average for insurance, travel, and everyday essentials. To address this, the government is investing £11.7 million to help offline individuals get online and access cheaper deals.

However, flat owners often fall through the cracks: they have internet, but it's not fast enough to reliably stream video calls, run multiple devices, or hunt for bargains online. They're caught between being connected and disconnected—paying for broadband that doesn't deliver.

The government's proposed solution aims to address this root cause.

The Proposed Fix: Forcing Landlords to Act

Under the new proposals, flat owners would gain the right to formally request a high-speed connection in writing. Landlords would then be obliged to acknowledge the request within 28 days and would not be able to refuse without good reason.

The right would also extend to tenants. If their landlord is also a leaseholder, that landlord could request the upgrade on their behalf.

The consultation runs until 16 February 2026. If the responses support the plans, they could lead to new laws requiring landlords to engage with broadband rollout.

The Fight for Approval

If enacted, more than 1 million flat owners would finally have the power to compel their landlords to act. Telecoms Minister Liz Lloyd described the measures as 'about fairness and improving the playing field for consumers.'

These changes are part of a broader government initiative to achieve 99% gigabit broadband coverage by 2032—a target that risks leaving entire blocks of flats behind without intervention.

For now, it remains a consultation. Both flat owners and landlords can respond until mid-February. The government will review all submissions and publish its response before deciding whether to proceed with legislation.

Whether landlords accept these new obligations quietly or push back vigorously could determine how quickly—and whether—the legislation becomes law.