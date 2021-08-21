3 steps to discover your passion with experts Alois Köhle and Dolmar Cross

Don't know your passion? Alois Köhle and Dolmar Cross can help!

Discovering what you love can be more difficult than it might seem. If you want to have a job or hobby that you're truly passionate about, you need to find what makes you happy. Alois Köhle and Dolmar Cross have both found their passions, so they want to help others do the same.

Determine your desired impact.

You need to do some soul searching to determine your passion. One of the things you should figure out is what impact you want to make on the world. Alois Köhle knew he loved cryptocurrency but didn't like how cutthroat it was. "I wanted people to come together and enjoy crypto," Kohle said. "I created SocialSwap.io, which makes crypto a much more accessible and fun place." What do you want people to remember you for? Dolmar Cross started an education company for real estate agents after selling houses for years, and he knows that he wants to improve the lives of his students. That's the most important thing for him going forward.

Acknowledge your gifts and talents.

What do you love to do? Make a list, even if some of the items don't feel like they could be careers. Then look through and brainstorm how you could use these skills in a line of work. Both Alois Köhle and Dolmar Cross were able to take previous skills, like crypto and real estate expertise, and turn them into successful careers. Alois Köhle and Dolmar Cross both agree that channeling your talent and passion into your profession is the best way forward.

Start exploring new opportunities.

"Try out new things and never say no to an opportunity that makes you excited," said Dolmar Cross. If something catches your eye, try doing it for a few weeks or months and see how you feel. Volunteering and hobbies can help too, not just jobs!

Alois Köhle added, "Never ignore opportunities. They will seldom come at a moment of your choosing. Embrace opportunities and learn to adapt. You never know what lies ahead until you explore it."

Dolmar Cross and Alois Köhle have both found their passions. They know that if you take the time and investigate your feelings. They encourage people to leave their comfort zones, explore unchartered territory and chase their dreams.