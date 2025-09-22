Amazon Recalls Over 500,000 Products After Safety Hazards Reported Across US

Amazon has recalled hundreds of thousands of items sold between 2023 and 2025 after the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) identified serious safety hazards. The affected products, many of them popular purchases, include power banks, baby loungers, crib bumpers, children's helmets and crib mobiles.

According to official notices, more than 500,000 units have been pulled from circulation, with risks ranging from fire and suffocation to choking and ingestion. The CPSC, in collaboration with manufacturers and Amazon, has urged consumers to stop using these products immediately and follow recall instructions for refunds or safe disposal.

Key Products Recalled

Anker Power Banks – Fire Hazard

The largest recall involves Anker Innovations, which has pulled back around 481,000 power banks sold between August 2023 and June 2025. Models affected include A1647, A1652, A1257, A1618 and A1689.

The CPSC said the lithium-ion batteries can overheat, creating a fire and burn risk. There have been at least 33 reports of overheating or explosion, with four cases involving burn injuries. Customers are advised to stop using these devices, verify serial numbers on Anker's recall site, and claim a refund or gift card.

LXDHSTRA Baby Loungers and Crib Bumpers – Suffocation Risk

Around 360 units of LXDHSTRA baby loungers and crib bumpers sold on Amazon between May and August 2025 have been recalled. The loungers fail to meet federal infant sleep product standards, with sides that are too low and thick padded mattresses posing suffocation and entrapment hazards.

The crib bumpers also violate the federal ban, as they can trap infants against the side of a cot. Consumers are urged to immediately destroy the products, remove the foam inserts, cut the covers and send photographic proof of disposal to the manufacturer for a full refund.

Youbeien Crib Mobiles – Battery Ingestion Risk

Youbeien crib mobiles, sold by Amazon vendor GKKBSJ, were recalled in September 2025 due to hazardous battery compartments. Around 3,000 units were sold from May 2024 to April 2025.

The remote control's button batteries can be accessed without tools, creating a risk of ingestion and serious internal injuries or death in children. Parents are advised to stop using the remote immediately and dispose of it safely. Refunds are offered upon proof of disposal.

YooxArmor Children's Helmets – Impact Protection Failures

Approximately 1,800 YooxArmor multi-purpose children's helmets were recalled after failing federal safety standards. Tests found inadequate impact protection, poor stability, and missing labelling and certification.

The CPSC warned that the helmets may not protect children in the event of an accident. Consumers should stop using the helmets, disable them by cutting the straps and contact YooxArmor for a refund.

IcyBreeze Buddy Portable Misting Fans – Fire Hazard

IcyBreeze Cooling recalled about 22,600 Buddy Portable Misting Fans sold on Amazon between November 2023 and August 2024. The lithium-ion batteries in the fans can overheat and catch fire, with reports of small fires and overheating incidents.

Owners should stop using the fans immediately and follow the manufacturer's instructions for safe disposal and compensation.

How Consumers Can Respond

The CPSC and Amazon have outlined steps for affected buyers:

Check recall notices – Visit the CPSC recall website, or Amazon's product safety alerts page for model numbers and batch details. Verify product details – Compare your item's serial number, lot code or barcode against those listed in the recall. Provide proof of ownership – Amazon order receipts, photos of serial numbers or product labels are often required for a refund. Follow disposal instructions – Depending on the hazard, consumers may need to cut, disable or destroy products before claiming a refund. Submit recall claims – Refund requests can usually be made online via manufacturer recall portals or directly with Amazon customer service.

Amazon has also said it will notify affected buyers through email and account alerts.