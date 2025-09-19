On 19 September 2025, Ford Motor Company entered into crisis mode as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) called for a massive recall for over 100,000 Taurus sedans over faulty door trim that could fly off at speed, endangering drivers and sparking crash fears.

This defect, tied to poor adhesion in exterior B-pillar appliques, follows a string of 2025 trim scandals for Ford models, amplifying consumer outrage amid 69 recalls affecting 3.5 million vehicles since January.

With no injuries reported yet but 38 complaints fuelling the probe, owners must check VINs urgently: does this expose deeper quality woes in Detroit's assembly lines?

NHTSA Probes Ford's Door Trim Flaw Affecting 100K+ Taurus Models in 2025

The recall targets 2016-2019 Ford Taurus vehicles in the US, where B-pillar door trim on driver and passenger sides risks detaching due to inadequate bonding from June 2015 production changes. Announced on 19 September 2025, it impacts roughly 100,500 units, with NHTSA's Office of Defects Investigation citing 38 owner reports from March 2025 of partial or full detachments.

Ford's Field Review Committee greenlit the action on 15 September 2025, after deeming it a safety hazard despite a 2019 technical service bulletin downplaying risks. Owners may spot early signs like trim separation, rattling, or wind noise, but sudden detachment creates road debris, heightening crash odds for trailing vehicles.

NHTSA's recall notice warned that a detached trim piece may become a road hazard, increasing the risk of a crash for other vehicles. Ford confirmed no accidents or injuries to date, yet the probe echoes June's 492,000 Explorer recall for similar B-pillar issues.

Ford's Response: Free Inspections but Delayed Fixes for Taurus Owners

Dealers will inspect and repair or replace the B-pillar door trim free of charge, with owner notifications for the safety risk mailed by September 2025 and full remedy details to follow.

Dealers will inspect and repair or replace the B-pillar door trim free of charge, with interim notifications mailed by 22 September 2025 and full remedy instructions to follow in Q4. Ford's recall notice does mention that owners will be notified to contact dealers for an inspection and replacement of the B-pillar applique, if necessary, free of charge.

Ford urges immediate VIN checks at nhtsa.gov/recalls or 1-866-436-7332, under recall number 25V712.

This follows assembly tweaks in April 2017 that failed to fully resolve adhesion woes, per NHTSA filings. Consumer advocates like The Center for Auto Safety blasted Ford's pattern, with social media posts on 19 September 2025 highlighting 'Ford recalls over 100,000 vehicles over risk of door trim detachment, NHTSA says'

With 1,482 warranty claims logged since 2015, fury mounts over potential £50 million ($76.71 million) in remediation costs.

Broader Fallout: Ford's 2025 Recall Wave Sparks Crash Fears and Lawsuit Buzz

This Taurus alert caps a turbulent year for Ford, with 2025 probes into 35,950 vehicles for B-pillar flaws and July's 133,000 Lincoln Aviator trim recall. NHTSA data shows detached trim contributed to 12 minor crashes industry-wide since 2020, none fatal but all avoidable.

Public backlash intensifies, with forums buzzing over quality lapses; social media posts from 19 September 2025 noted 'Ford issues another massive recall as 100k popular pickups flagged as unsafe'. Although not for the Taurus, this highlights broader concerns about Ford production quality that call for these urgent recalls.

As lawsuits loom from affected owners, Ford vows transparency, but sceptics question if rushed production has endangered lives. Act fast: a quick VIN lookup could prevent the next highway hazard.