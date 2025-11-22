Parents across the United States are being urged to check their homes after federal safety officials announced in November a nationwide recall of two products sold on Amazon that pose life-threatening risks to children.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said the recalled items, a dresser and a baby play yard, present hazards that could cause serious injury or death if used.

The recall involves the Romorgniz Fabric 12- and 13-Drawer Dressers and the Anna Queen Baby Play Yard, both sold online through Amazon.

The CPSC warned that the dressers are unstable if not anchored properly and can tip over, while the play yard has structural flaws that could lead to infant suffocation.

Officials Warn Parents: Stop Using These Products Immediately

The CPSC issued a strong warning to parents and caregivers, stating that these products pose a 'risk of serious injury or death' to children if used. While no injuries or fatalities have been reported so far, officials said the potential danger is severe enough to require urgent consumer action.

The Romorgniz Fabric Dressers, which were sold between July and October 2025, could fall forward if a child attempts to climb them, resulting in crush injuries.

Around 1,980 units were sold through Amazon. Similarly, the Anna Queen Play Yard, sold from March 2025 onwards, can collapse in a way that traps an infant between the mattress and the side of the structure. About 70 units were distributed in total.

Parents who purchased either product are advised to remove them from use immediately. Refunds or replacements can be requested by contacting the sellers directly through Amazon's recall system.

The CPSC also urged households to review other nursery or bedroom furniture for tip-over hazards.

Amazon's Response and Responsibility Under Scrutiny

Amazon has reiterated its policy on product safety, stating that it works closely with the CPSC to ensure that recalled items are taken down quickly and customers are notified.

According to Amazon's public recall statement, 'We immediately remove affected products, prevent further sales, and inform customers of any safety issues.'

While Amazon is not always the direct manufacturer, the recall underscores ongoing scrutiny of third-party sellers operating on the platform.

Marketplace safety and product verification have become major talking points as regulators continue to monitor how unsafe goods reach online consumers.

The e-commerce giant has a dedicated Product Safety and Recall Alerts page that lists all active recalls and provides instructions for refunds or replacements.

Wider Safety Concerns and Previous Recalls

The incident adds to a growing list of product safety alerts involving items sold on Amazon.

Earlier in 2025, the CPSC reported that more than 400,000 products distributed through Amazon and other retailers were recalled over risks including fire, chemical burns, and suffocation. Among those were portable power banks and baby loungers linked to potential injury hazards.

Consumer advocates have long argued for tighter controls over third-party sellers on large online platforms.

Regulatory bodies, including the CPSC, continue to call for increased accountability for both sellers and marketplaces to prevent unsafe products from reaching customers.

What Consumers Should Do

Consumers are urged to check their Amazon order history for the affected dressers and play yards. If these products are present in the home, they should be discontinued immediately and returned or disposed of following CPSC guidance.

Authorities also warned buyers to remain cautious about fake Amazon recall text messages, which have circulated online. Genuine recall alerts are issued through official Amazon channels or the CPSC website.

For full details, consumers can visit Amazon's Product Safety Alerts page or the CPSC recall database to verify recall notices and follow safe return instructions.