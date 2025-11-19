Jeff Bezos' announcement of his new £4.71 billion ($6.2 billion) AI startup, Project Prometheus, sparked an immediate clash on X after Elon Musk publicly called the Amazon founder a 'copycat'.

The exchange unfolded on the platform on Tuesday, moments after Bezos revealed his plans to build advanced AI systems for manufacturing industries.

Musk's remark reignited the long-running rivalry between the tech billionaires and prompted fresh debate about how closely Prometheus aligns with the direction of Musk's own AI company, xAI.

Bezos Launches Prometheus with $6.2 Billion in Funding

Bezos revealed Project Prometheus in a brief announcement on X, telling followers he was 'excited' to introduce a new AI company designed to push forward industrial and manufacturing intelligence.

NEWS: Jeff Bezos has created a new AI startup where he will be Co-CEO.



According to the startup's website and public statements, Prometheus intends to build sophisticated AI tools for use in sectors such as computing, automotive engineering and aerospace production.

According to the startup's website and public statements, Prometheus intends to build sophisticated AI tools for use in sectors such as computing, automotive engineering and aerospace production.

The company will be co-led by Bezos and Vik Bajaj, a former Google X research scientist with a background in theoretical and experimental chemistry and physics.

Prometheus has already hired approximately 100 employees from leading AI organisations including OpenAI, Meta and DeepMind.

The scale of recruitment and funding places Prometheus among the largest AI ventures launched this year, and analysts note the startup enters a sector that is increasingly competitive, fast moving and heavily capitalised.

Musk's 'Copycat' Claim Reignites a Familiar Rivalry

Minutes after Bezos revealed Prometheus, Musk responded on X with 'Haha no way' followed by the word 'copy' and a cat emoji.

The brief message quickly circulated across social platforms, with many observers noting that the exchange reflected the pair's long-standing rivalry.

Haha no way 😂



Copy 🐈 https://t.co/TG8UMrWwQr — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 17, 2025

Musk has publicly sparred with Bezos for more than a decade over issues ranging from commercial space travel to satellite networks and autonomous vehicle development.

Musk has repeatedly portrayed xAI as a company centred on transparency, safety and open competition in the AI sector. His latest remark suggests he views Prometheus as a direct challenge to xAI's work, although Bezos has not responded to the comment.

There is no evidence that Prometheus duplicates xAI's systems or product direction, and Musk's 'copycat' post appears to be his personal characterisation rather than a technical comparison.

How Close Is Prometheus to xAI's Mission?

While Musk's comment fuelled speculation, Prometheus and xAI currently focus on different ends of the AI spectrum.

xAI is building general-purpose AI models and developing Grok, a conversational system designed to rival products from OpenAI and other industry leaders.

The company has positioned itself as a competitor in mainstream AI model development, emphasising long-term safety and broad capability.

Prometheus, by contrast, is focused on applying artificial intelligence to industrial processes, manufacturing optimisation and large-scale engineering environments.

The startup's early hiring pattern and technical roadmap indicate an ambition to build AI tools that enhance production efficiency rather than consumer-facing applications.

Industry analysts highlight that the projects may intersect in the future as AI becomes more cross-functional, but at present their stated missions differ significantly.

A Rivalry That Extends Across Industries

The latest exchange adds to a long list of public disagreements between Musk and Bezos. Their competition began in the early 2000s with space exploration, as SpaceX and Blue Origin vied for contracts and technological breakthroughs.

Later disputes emerged around satellite broadband initiatives, autonomous driving and robotics. With the launch of Prometheus, the rivalry has expanded into the AI sector, an industry that has become central to both companies' long-term strategies.

Observers note that a £4.71 billion ($6.2 billion) AI launch marks one of the most substantial funding commitments in the current market.

As Prometheus joins a field populated by OpenAI, Google DeepMind, Anthropic and xAI, its progress is expected to influence hiring trends, research priorities and industrial AI adoption across multiple sectors.