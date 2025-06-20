Amazon, a global e-commerce and tech giant, which is on the cusp of an artificial intelligence revolution, is sparking significant concerns among its workforce.

With whispers of impending job cuts and a recent mandate requiring some employees to relocate, a palpable sense of uncertainty is now hanging over Amazon's vast employee base.

Amazon's AI Revolution: A Time of Unease for Employees

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has hinted at workforce reductions, attributing them to the rapid advancements in AI.

He has confirmed that the company will require fewer employees as Amazon pursues greater efficiency with Generative AI.

The severity of the situation, including how many roles will be cut, remains unconfirmed, but the message clearly tells employees to prepare themselves for upcoming layoffs.

Jassy's note, also shared on his public blog, highlights AI's rapid progress and profound impact on business efficiency and operations. Furthermore, Bloomberg reports that Amazon is poised to announce these cuts next month.

'As we roll out more Generative AI and agents, it should change the way our work is done. We will need fewer people doing some of the jobs that are being done today, and more people doing other types of jobs,' Jassy wrote in his note to the employees.

He added, 'It's hard to know exactly where this nets out over time, but in the next few years, we expect that this will reduce our total corporate workforce as we get efficiency gains from using AI extensively across the company.'

Efficiency Driven by AI: A Changing Workforce

Amazon claims to have developed over 1,000 Generative AI services, with additional applications under development. This year, the company pledged to invest $100 million in AI technologies. Jassy hailed AI as a 'one-in-a-lifetime technology,' stating it will reshape Amazon's operational approach.

Beyond the impact of AI, Amazon's workforce is grappling with another pressing issue: a strict relocation policy that leaves many employees with a difficult choice.

Forced Moves: The Relocation Ultimatum

Citing sources familiar with the situation, Bloomberg reports that Amazon has issued an ultimatum to its corporate employees: move closer to their managers and teams or resign without any severance.

Amazon requires employee relocation: No severance offered via My Northwest local news feed.



This is really interesting, and a sign of things to come at other companies. AI means fewer employees, which means Corporate will start demanding “do this or goodbye” workforce… — stevemur (@stevemur) June 20, 2025

According to the report, employees must relocate to key centres, including Seattle, Arlington (Virginia), and Washington, D.C., a mandate that may necessitate cross-country moves for many.

Employee Concerns Mount Amidst Changes

This policy has sparked fresh concern among Amazon employees, who are already uneasy due to ongoing job reductions and warnings that AI might diminish their roles in the years ahead.

A source cited by Bloomberg suggests this new directive could impact thousands of employees across different teams, particularly mid-career staff reluctant to move because of family commitments and spousal careers.

The 30-Day Relocation Mandate

The company operates numerous satellite offices throughout the US, including in key cities such as New York, Boston, Los Angeles, and Austin. These locations have typically offered employees some choice in where they reside. One employee revealed to Bloomberg that this message was given during a team meeting.

Their manager reportedly informed them they had 30 days to decide on relocating. Should they opt against it, they would receive 60 days to resign or start the relocation process. The manager said, ' There would be no severance for employees who resigned in lieu of relocating.'