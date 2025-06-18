An app primarily used for delivery updates has become a tool for worried residents to broadcast warnings about Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activities in their neighbourhoods.

While 'Neighbors,' an app for Amazon Ring doorbell users, usually helps people find lost pets or packages, last week saw a dramatic shift: shocked by ICE operations in and around Los Angeles, residents began using the Amazon-owned platform to warn their communities about immigration agents conducting searches and arrests.

The Rise of an Unexpected Neighbourhood Watch

'It was very grassroots and it's become a tool used by people just trying to help keep neighbours safe,' said Nic, a Southern California resident whose full name remains private for safety reasons. Even as various online platforms, including Nextdoor, have been reporting ICE movements nationwide lately, the Neighbors app has seen particularly high engagement, per Forbes.

The app lets anyone report local safety concerns, with the option to attach relevant footage from their Ring doorbell cameras. A community activist's Facebook post highlighted this, stating: 'Ring Camera is saving so many families' lives and proving citizens are being harassed and beat up.'

Ring's app saw a surge in use, specifically around the Los Angeles protests, which erupted on 7 June after ICE launched mass arrests of immigrants. The situation quickly escalated into a political flashpoint when Trump responded by deploying the National Guard and Marines to suppress demonstrators.

Community Vigilance Amidst Heightened ICE Activity

Even though Trump recently toned down his immigration policies a little, stating he would temporarily halt 'worksite enforcement investigations/operations on agriculture . . . restaurants and operating hotels,' as reported by The New York Times, major cities like LA were still set to be the primary focus of ICE.

In posts reviewed by Forbes over the past week, 'Neighbors' users consistently provided detailed alerts, sharing photographs and videos of ICE agents, including their locations and, frequently, their vehicle types.

Ring doorbell notifying residents ICE is nearby.



Tom Homan might need to have a chat with @ring pic.twitter.com/qZeoMajVZs — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) February 2, 2025

Some updates even pinpointed agents near popular shops like Dollar Tree, McDonald's, Starbucks, and Target, with two specifically warning communities about ICE operations close to elementary schools.

There were reports of construction workers being picked up at sites throughout LA, including one instance at a Home Depot, detailed in a 10 June post that was later deleted. Notably, the LA protests had, in fact, begun when immigration agents were observed near a Paramount Home Depot, even though no raid happened at that specific store. Many such alerts employ the ice cube emoji as a simple symbol for immigration officials.

Personal Impact and Constitutional Concerns

Over the past week, Forbes interviewed three individuals who used the Amazon-owned app during the Los Angeles protests. Nic explained, 'My neighbourhood is very diverse, I don't know everyone but many of us are people of colour and I assume, some are immigrants, possibly undocumented.'

'Even as an American born citizen whose family goes back generations on both sides, I'm nervous about the possibility of coming across ICE,' Nic added. Knowing which areas of Los Angeles to avoid has been beneficial, she explained.

Jennifer, a 'Neighbors' user from Orange County, told Forbes: 'I live in a Hispanic neighbourhood and am trying to raise awareness to keep families safe. I feel strongly about the constitution, due process and that America is a country full of migrants.'

She also mentioned that Nextdoor had proved useful for circulating similar information. Indeed, the LA Times reported last week on citizens utilising that app to notify others about ICE raids, and Forbes observed many posts on Nextdoor warning of immigration operations in recent days.

Platform Moderation and Content Dilemmas

While some content backed the immigrant community, a significant number of posts actually expressed approval for the ICE operations. Forbes saw the sheer volume of these posts this past week, creating a dilemma for the Amazon-owned firm.

Ring's platform enabling users to report ICE agent activity in neighborhoods is reckless and dangerous. It undermines public safety, fuels fear, and risks escalating tensions in communities!@ring @ScottPresler @FBI @DHSgov @ICEgov @camhigby pic.twitter.com/deSbxhIIQP — MECEE (@MECEE22) June 13, 2025

Ring's policies explicitly prohibit content that could incite user conflict, encompassing political topics and 'highly debated social issues.' A Ring representative stated these regulations are still in effect, but additional remarks were declined.

Nextdoor also prohibits 'political discussions,' its spokesperson confirmed. They noted the platform relies on 'over 300,000 volunteer community moderators, combined with Nextdoor's own operations team, to ensure that content that violates guidelines is quickly removed.'

It appears Amazon is actively moderating "Neighbors" posts; several warnings about ICE presence in LA last week, including alerts for thrift stores and a community college, have reportedly been removed.