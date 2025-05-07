A 47-year-old US tourist who lives in Taiwan survived death after he was pierced by metal spikes while trying to climb the fence of Rome's ancient Colosseum.

He was left severely hurt in his back after falling over when he took a tumble while attempting what witnesses said was a dramatic view of the ancient amphitheatre, ending up in agonising pain before becoming unconscious.

Doctors Declare the Tourist as 'Stable'

Italian paramedics conducted a dangerous 20-minute rescue attempt in the midst of severe blood loss, managing to pry him free from the fence and then rushing him to San Giovanni Hospital as a 'code red' emergency patient.

'We had to proceed with extreme care,' said one of the first responders present at the scene. 'One misplaced step, he could've had a terrible destiny.'

In spite of the seriousness of his injuries, which comprised 80 stitches on his back, the doctors have certified the tourist stable and out of imminent danger after undergoing emergency surgery.

His friends failed to explain the reason to scale the protective barrier that surrounds the 2,000-year-old monument.

According to Il Messaggero , the man was probably trying to get a 'dramatic shot' for the picture when he lost control.

Other Incidents at the Iconic Landmark

This represents just the latest in a series of troubling incidents involving tourists at the Colosseum.

According to the Daily Mail , this wasn't the first time that US tourists had trouble at the iconic landmark. In 2021 two travellers attempted to sneak into the Colosseum at night to have a drink gladiator style and were fined £670 ($895) after a passerby alerted the authorities.

In 2023, a 17-year-old Swiss girl was caught carving her initials in a wall of the Colosseum, something that apparently is a common practice amongst several tourists who visit the Roman stadium. Also, next day another German student tried doing the same thing but was detained.

These recurring events raise serious questions about visitor respect for historical landmarks despite ongoing educational efforts highlighting their cultural and historical significance.