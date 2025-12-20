A shocking backstage brawl erupted at the Joshua vs Paul boxing event, involving former UFC champion Andrei Arlovski and YouTube personality Jack Doherty, leaving fans around the world stunned. The incident, captured in a viral video, showed Arlovski, 46, swinging punches while Doherty and others tried to intervene.

According to reports, the clash began after someone accidentally bumped into Arlovski backstage, quickly escalating into a full-blown confrontation. Fans were shocked to see the former UFC heavyweight champion engage in a real fight outside the cage. The clip immediately went viral, stealing attention from the main boxing event.

Who Is Andrei Arlovski?

Andrei Arlovski, nicknamed 'The Pitbull', is a legendary figure in mixed martial arts. He claimed the UFC heavyweight title in 2005 and holds the record for the most wins in UFC heavyweight history with 23 victories. Known for his aggressive fighting style, Arlovski has also pursued acting and remains an influential figure in combat sports.

Seeing such a decorated athlete involved in a real-life scuffle shocked many fans. As the Times of India reports, 'Arlovski is seen trying to fight off multiple people. One man is knocked to the ground and kicked as Arlovski moves toward another.'

Jack Doherty's Role in the Backstage Clash

YouTube star Jack Doherty, known for prank videos and high-energy content, was caught up in the confrontation. While details of his involvement remain unclear, the clip shows him in the midst of the scuffle, adding to the pandemonium. Fans speculated online whether Doherty's presence escalated the situation.

The incident has sparked a broader discussion about how celebrities and content creators interact with professional athletes behind the scenes. Observers noted that the mix of personalities with differing levels of experience and temperament can create volatile situations if not carefully managed.

Experts and fans alike have suggested that event organisers may need stricter protocols for backstage access. Even minor incidents, such as accidental bumps or miscommunication, can escalate quickly when high-profile figures like Arlovski and Doherty are involved, highlighting the challenges of managing live, high-energy events.

How the Incident Unfolded

According to eyewitnesses, the clash began shortly after the headliners, Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua, had finished their pre-fight preparations.

Arlovski, reportedly irritated by a minor collision in the corridor, confronted those around him. Within seconds, Doherty was seen attempting to calm the situation but quickly became part of the melee.

The short but chaotic video captures the intensity of the moment. Observers noted the speed at which the fight escalated and the physicality involved, highlighting the volatile nature of high-pressure events.

Viral Fallout and Security Questions

The video quickly spread across social media platforms. Fans reacted with shock, curiosity, and even humour, remarking on the surreal sight of a former UFC champion fighting outside the octagon.

Users on Reddit posted their personal reactions about the scuffle caught on video. Most of them questioned how such chaos could occur at a high-security event.

Beyond the spectacle, the incident highlighted the human side of professional fighters. Even veterans like Arlovski, with decades of experience and championship titles, can react instinctively in tense situations.

Meanwhile, the presence of a high-profile content creator like Doherty underscores how social media personalities increasingly intersect with traditional sports, sometimes leading to unpredictable confrontations.

Fans' Takeaways

As fans continue to dissect the video and debate the events, many reflect on the unpredictable nature of live sporting events.

The altercation serves as a reminder that even controlled environments can become chaotic, especially when strong personalities collide. Whether this clash will have consequences for Arlovski or Doherty remains to be seen, but it has already left a lasting mark on the legacy of the Joshua vs Paul event.