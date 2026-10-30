Fanfiction giant Archive of Our Own (AO3) could be offline for up to four weeks after its operator found 'evidence of a security incident' and pulled the site down as a precaution.

The Organisation for Transformative Works (OTW), which runs AO3, disclosed the incident on 30 October 2026, saying investigators were still working to determine its scope. The archive will stay offline while the team investigates and fixes the issues identified so far.

Although the organisation said no works, bookmarks or kudos had been deleted, it could not rule out the possibility that the user database had been stolen. Its current assessment is that the database was not stolen.

Why Users Are Being Warned About Passwords

The database may contain usernames, email addresses, Internet Protocol (IP) addresses and hashed passwords. Hashing transforms passwords into a fixed-length string of characters that is designed to be difficult to reverse, rather than storing them as readable text.

OTW said it uses industry-standard techniques to store passwords. However, it warned that hashing cannot fully protect weak passwords or those reused across different services from being cracked.

As a precaution, the organisation urged users to change passwords on other websites where they have used the same password as on AO3. The recommendation comes as the investigation remains in its early stages.

The organisation also distinguished account information from other personal records. AO3 does not collect real names, while donor details are held in a separate system that is never linked to archive accounts. OTW said donor information had not been exposed.

From a 12-Hour Estimate to Weeks Offline

The status page first announced maintenance at 07:13 Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) on 29 October. At 09:03 UTC, the team said the work would require at least 12 hours, while warning that it could take longer.

By 17:41 UTC, the expected restoration period had expanded to around two weeks, potentially stretching to four. The security disclosure followed at 01:27 UTC on 30 October.

'Our current expectation is that AO3 will be down for a minimum of two weeks; however, it could take up to four weeks,' OTW said.

An earlier return remains possible, but users may initially encounter missing features or a read-only version of the archive. Even then, recovery work could require further shutdowns without warning.

The organisation has not announced a firm reopening date or guaranteed uninterrupted access if limited service resumes.

A Longer Shutdown After Earlier Disruptions

CNET reported that the extended outage followed intermittent problems throughout October, leaving millions of users unable to access the archive.

Meanwhile, IGN Southeast Asia described the anticipated closure as unusually long for AO3, which it said rarely remains offline for more than 24 hours during maintenance. The outlet reported that a database server problem had previously kept the service down for three days in March.

The official status page recorded delays to email notifications, search, reading history and listings on 23 October. It marked that incident as resolved on 24 October, saying the backlog had cleared and no data had been lost.

How Readers Are Finding Stories Elsewhere

Previously downloaded fanfiction remains available on readers' own devices, IGN Southeast Asia said. It also identified the Wayback Machine as a possible route to archived stories using their original web addresses.

Those alternatives have limitations for authors. Reading saved or archived copies does not register views, kudos or comments on AO3, the outlet noted.

CNET pointed readers towards Wattpad and FanFiction as temporary alternatives. It also reported that members of Reddit's r/DeletedFanfiction community, Bluesky and other groups were sharing previously downloaded works and helping readers locate other options.

OTW asked users to monitor its official channels for further announcements. It warned that the team might be unable to answer individual enquiries and said another update would follow when more information became available.