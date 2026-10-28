Discord is preparing to make selected messages from its largest public communities searchable across the web, raising concerns about how easily conversations could be found outside the platform.

In an announcement on 27 October, Discord said every Discoverable Server would have a dedicated web page from 16 November 2026, unless it already had one. These pages may feature automated summaries of public discussions, while selected messages could begin appearing on web pages and in search results from mid-December.

The feature applies to Discoverable Servers, communities with at least 1,000 members listed in Discord's Server Discovery directory. Private servers, direct messages and group direct messages are excluded. Administrators and individual members have separate controls over whether eligible content can appear online.

Public Conversations Become Searchable

Discord said more than 63,000 Discoverable Servers cover interests ranging from gaming and language learning to specialist communities and fandoms. The company aims to make information shared in these spaces easier to find without requiring people to join a server first.

From 16 November, Server Web Pages may display automated summaries of active public-channel discussions. Selected individual messages may follow in mid-December, with the rollout expected to take several weeks. Discord says messages may appear in their original wording when they answer questions posted by members.

The change could help people find gaming advice, technical information and answers to common questions through web searches. However, TechCrunch reported that some users questioned whether posting in a public server meant they wanted their messages discoverable across the wider internet. Others raised concerns about the potential use of public messages in artificial intelligence training.

Discord says it does not sell these messages to AI companies.

Users and Administrators Have Controls

Discord said usernames and profile avatars would not appear alongside individual messages or automated summaries on Server Web Pages.

Members can manage individual message visibility under User Settings > Data & Privacy. This setting applies across all Discoverable Servers they belong to. Administrators can select participating channels or disable message visibility through Server Settings > Web Presence. They can also manage or disable automated summaries.

Discord is making messages from public servers discoverable on search engines like Google starting this November.



Server admins can opt channels out starting today.



Users can opt out of sharing their messages in settings -> Data and Privacy. pic.twitter.com/kGN17jTxmh — Malwarebytes (@Malwarebytes) October 27, 2026

The individual message-sharing setting is off by default in the UK, European Union and European Economic Area, Canada, Brazil, Australia and South Korea. In other regions, it is on by default. Teen users are excluded from individual message sharing and cannot enable it.

Participating channels will be labelled so members know their posts may appear online. However, opting out of individual message sharing does not disable automated summaries, which administrators control separately.

Opting Out May Not Remove Existing Messages

Discord says messages sent before the individual-message feature begins rolling out in mid-December will not be included. Turning off the setting after launch prevents future eligible messages from appearing, but content shared while the setting was enabled may remain visible.

Deleting a message removes it from Discord's web pages, although search engines may retain cached or indexed copies. Discord says it does not control how long those copies remain, meaning removal from search results may take additional time or require a separate request.

Discord is about to put your public messages on Google



Discord will start making messages from Discoverable public servers searchable on Google and other search engines from mid-December.



The feature is ON by default in most regions, but you can opt out:



User Settings → Data… pic.twitter.com/FpGeCl8GM0 — Pirat_Nation 🔴 (@Pirat_Nation) October 27, 2026

Although usernames and avatars will not be displayed, message content could still reveal a person's identity if it contains identifying details. Users should therefore consider what they post in participating channels and understand that removing a message from Discord does not guarantee its immediate removal from search results.