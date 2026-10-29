The exposure of thousands of US homeland security personnel records has raised questions about whether internal agency information could be used to target staff or reveal connections between sensitive teams.

The database, published by transparency organisation Distributed Denial of Secrets (DDoSecrets), reportedly contains records linked to more than 41,000 US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) employees and contractors. These include about 6,600 Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) personnel and more than 21,000 US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) workers, alongside records associated with other DHS components, including Homeland Security Investigations and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Beyond the number of records exposed, the combination of work contacts and organisational details could make it easier to identify personnel associated with particular teams or sensitive assignments.

Leaked Records Reveal More Than Contact Details

The database reportedly contains names, work email addresses, telephone numbers, office locations, job titles, and internal group memberships. Some entries appear to relate to personnel involved in surveillance, computer forensics, special operations, and undercover work.

These details could help malicious actors craft convincing phishing messages, impersonate colleagues or identify employees associated with sensitive duties. The risk comes not only from individual contact details, but also from the connections that can be inferred when records are brought together in one searchable database.

Some information may already have been publicly available, while other entries reportedly reveal non-public details about the department's internal structure. The full dataset has not been independently authenticated, and records may be incomplete or contain errors.

The disclosure does not establish that any operation has been compromised or that a listed employee has suffered harm. However, consolidating information that was previously scattered across different sources can make it easier to search, compare, and potentially misuse.

How the Data Was Allegedly Obtained Remains Unclear

An activist group calling itself the Department of Peace claimed responsibility for obtaining the information. The group framed the release as a response to DHS's collection of information about the public and its immigration enforcement policies.

DDoSecrets co-founder Emma Best said the data had been harvested through DHS's Okta sign-on service, which employees use to access internal systems. The alleged access route has not been independently verified, and Okta said it had no evidence that its systems or data had been compromised.

DHS said it was aware of a potential breach and was working to address the situation and protect employees. The precise scope of the incident, how the records were accessed and whether any security weaknesses remain unresolved have not been publicly established.

Exposure Raises Questions Over Personnel Security

The disclosure comes amid wider concerns about the safety of government employees whose identities and work details become public. DHS has sought to limit the exposure of some immigration enforcement personnel, citing threats against officers, and concerns about their safety.

The incident also follows a separate breach involving Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) employee and job applicant information claimed by the hacking group ShinyHunters. The incidents are separate, and there is no established evidence linking them.

The leak highlights the tension between public accountability and protecting personnel whose work may involve sensitive investigations. Information about government agencies can be relevant to public oversight, but publishing identifiable staff records can also expose individuals to harassment, targeted deception or unwanted contact.

DHS now faces the task of establishing which records are accurate, determining the extent of the exposure, and assessing whether personnel or ongoing investigations face specific risks. Until those questions are answered, the total number of records provides only a partial picture of the potential consequences.