America's campaign finance watchdog has pulled its electronic filing system offline after officials reported an attempted hack, stalling crucial spending disclosures just days before the 3 November midterm elections.

With an estimated $11.21 billion (£8.44 billion) in advertising booked for the 2026 midterms alone, the outage leaves voters temporarily in the dark over who is bankrolling the political messages flooding their screens.

The Federal Election Commission (FEC) confirmed that its filing system was offline while IT staff worked to restore service. The disruption comes as advertising spending and future reservations for the 2026 midterms reach an estimated $11.21 billion (£8.44 billion), according to AdImpact, surpassing the record set during the 2024 election cycle.

'I've Never Seen This in 26 Years': Expert Sounds Alarm

An email reviewed by Reuters revealed that an FEC electronic filings officer had warned campaign compliance firms about an attempted breach.

'We have a bad actor attempting to breach FEC systems. As a result, we've had to temporarily shut down our web facing services,' the officer wrote.

🇺🇸 A HACKER is trying to break into the U.S. Federal Election Commission, and the agency has SHUT DOWN its public-facing systems.



The FEC says its electronic filing system has been offline since around 10 p.m. Monday while IT staff work to restore service. Its own website… pic.twitter.com/RPvnFrFU59 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 27, 2026

The filing system went offline at around 10pm Eastern Time on Monday, 26 October. By approximately 8pm on Tuesday, 27 October, the FEC said the problem had been identified and a fix was being implemented. The system remained offline at the time of Reuters' report.

The agency declined further comment on the cause of the outage. The identity of the suspected attacker and whether any data was accessed remain unconfirmed.

Steven Mele, president and chief executive of political finance compliance firm MBA Consulting Group, described the disruption as unprecedented in his experience.

'I've never seen this in 26 years,' Mele said. He warned that the result would be less disclosure about the elections until the system was fixed.

Campaign Money Keeps Flowing as Disclosures Stall

The outage has disrupted the submission of mandatory 24-hour and 48-hour spending reports, which help reveal how much political groups are spending on specific races. Previously filed reports remained searchable, but new disclosures could not be submitted through the affected system.

The Washington Sun separately reported that the FEC's notification service, FEC Notify, was also offline. The agency's spokesperson confirmed the notification service was affected, adding another obstacle for journalists, campaign operatives and watchdogs tracking new filings.

Brendan Glavin, research director at nonpartisan campaign finance watchdog OpenSecrets, said super PACs and dark money groups had spent an average of more than $50 million (£37.6 million) a day during the preceding week. More than $250 million (£186.5 million) in spending was reported on 20 October alone, he added.

'These are the key reports that tell us what is happening,' Glavin said.

Super PACs can accept unlimited contributions from individuals and corporations and spend substantial sums supporting or opposing candidates, subject to applicable rules. Some dark money groups can finance political activity without publicly disclosing all their original funding sources, making scrutiny of political spending particularly important.

$11.21 Billion Election Faces a Transparency Test

AdImpact's $11.21 billion (£8.44 billion) estimate covers advertising spending and future reservations, not simply money already spent.

It exceeds the approximately $11.20 billion (approximately £8.44 billion) spent across the 2024 election cycle, including $3.2 billion (£2.41 billion) on the presidential contest between Donald Trump and former Vice President Kamala Harris.

The midterms will determine whether Trump's Republicans retain their congressional majorities. With competitive races attracting huge sums, delayed disclosures risk leaving voters with an incomplete picture of who is financing political advertising during the final days of campaigning.

FEC Already Weakened by Governance Crisis

The technical disruption comes as the commission faces a separate institutional problem. According to The Washington Post, the FEC has lacked the four commissioners needed for official commission action since May 2025 and had only two commissioners after October that year.

President Trump nominated two Republican commissioners in February, but they had not received Senate confirmation hearings at the time of the reporting. The lack of a quorum has restricted the agency's ability to carry out key enforcement and regulatory functions, although career staff continue routine work.

That governance crisis has not been established as the cause of the filing system outage. Together, however, the problems raise questions about the resilience of the institution responsible for overseeing federal campaign finance rules during a record-breaking election cycle.

Who Benefits When America's Campaign Money Goes Dark?

There is no evidence that a particular candidate, party or political group caused the reported breach attempt or deliberately benefited from the outage. The immediate consequence is clearer: delayed disclosures make it harder for voters and watchdogs to track campaign spending before polling day.

The FEC does not administer elections, and the outage is not expected to prevent Americans from casting ballots. The concern is transparency, not evidence of compromised voting systems.

With Election Day approaching on 3 November, the key questions are whether the filing services will be restored promptly and how quickly the public can regain access to timely campaign finance information. When billions of dollars are competing to influence voters, the ability to follow the money is a central part of electoral accountability.