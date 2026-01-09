Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has refused to appear on Fox News host Jesse Watters' primetime show, accusing him of sexually harassing her on air. The New York Democrat was approached on Capitol Hill by a Fox News producer on Wednesday and invited to appear on Jesse Watters Primetime. In a video filmed by journalist Pablo Manríquez, Ocasio-Cortez rejected the offer, saying Watters had 'sexualised' her and engaged in "horrific, sexually exploitative rhetoric" during previous broadcasts.

Ocasio-Cortez cited comments Watters made in October on Fox News' The Five, where he claimed she 'wanted to sleep with' White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller. The remarks followed criticism from the congresswoman, who had mocked Miller during an Instagram livestream while discussing what she described as "insecure masculinity" among some MAGA supporters. Watters' comments sparked backlash at the time, with Ocasio-Cortez saying they crossed a clear line. 'Why don't you tell me what you think is acceptable to tell a woman?' she asked the producer before walking away.

You can either be a pervert or ask me to be on your little show. Not both.



Good luck! https://t.co/RUYEgSrG2M — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 8, 2026

The clip of the exchange has since gone viral on X, amassing millions of views. Ocasio-Cortez later reposted the video, writing: 'You can either be a pervert or ask me to be on your little show. Not both. Good luck!' Fox News has been contacted for comment. Watters has frequently criticised Ocasio-Cortez in the past, and she has not appeared on his show since its launch in 2022.