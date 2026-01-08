Kash Patel's girlfriend, country music singer Alexis Wilkins, has come under fire on social media after making controversial remarks about the fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The incident occurred on January 6, when a woman was shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent during an immigration-related operation after attempting to flee the scene in her car. Footage circulating online shows ICE agents repeatedly instructing the woman to stop before shots were fired, despite her not appearing to be the original target of the operation.

Wilkins, 27, weighed in on the incident via X, criticising Minnesota's leadership and suggesting their rhetoric encouraged hostility towards law enforcement. 'Minnesota's leadership encourages disobedience and violence against law enforcement,' she wrote, directly tagging Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Governor Tim Walz. She later responded to veteran journalist Geraldo Rivera, claiming the woman was 'armed with a CAR', pushing back against assertions that the victim was unarmed. Her comments quickly gained traction, prompting a wave of criticism from users who accused her of defending excessive use of force.

Minnesota’s leadership encourages disobedience and violence against law enforcement - which breeds situations such as George Floyd and Renee Nicole Good. This is on you @MayorFrey @GovTimWalz pic.twitter.com/ihtR3iSsZy — Alexis Wilkins (@AlexisWilkins) January 7, 2026

The backlash escalated as some users resorted to personal insults, with Wilkins being labelled a 'honey pot' a term suggesting manipulation through personal relationships for political gain, an accusation she has previously denied. Wilkins has been dating Kash Patel, the 45-year-old FBI Director, since 2023 and has been publicly supportive of his political career, including attending his swearing-in ceremony in February 2025.