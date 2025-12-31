Self-proclaimed prophet Ebo Noah has announced that his forecasted global flood on Christmas Day has been postponed due to divine mercy. But followers are furious after allegations emerged that he used donations intended for building survival arks to purchase a luxury Mercedes worth £74,289 ($100,000).

The controversy has ignited debates on religious exploitation in Ghana, with netizens calling for accountability as videos of stranded believers circulate online.

The Doomsday Prophecy

The saga began in August 2025 when videos emerged of Ebo Noah, also known as Ebo Enoch, constructing wooden arks in Elmina, Central Region, following what he claimed was a divine vision. He warned of a catastrophic three-year flood commencing on 25 December 2025 that would wipe out humanity, urging followers to donate for the ark project to secure salvation, much like the biblical Noah.

By December, he reported around 10 arks built under divine supervision. His message resonated widely, amassing over 1.3 million TikTok followers. Believers from Ghana, Benin, Liberia, and beyond sold possessions, handed over money, and camped near the sites in anticipation.

One Liberian man travelled specifically to board an ark, only to be left stranded and distraught when no disaster occurred, as captured in viral footage.

Critics noted the arks small size, questioning their capacity to save even a fraction of believers.

The Postponement and Luxury Purchase

As 25 December passed without incident, Noah addressed his audience in a video on 26 December, asserting that his prayers, fasting, and donations had moved God to delay the apocalypse. 'I've prayed, I've fasted, I've donated and I've built and through my prayers, I had another vision,' he explained, adding that the reprieve allowed for expanding the arks to save more people.

He emphasised he wasn't selling tickets or taking money, advising people to stay home and enjoy themselves. However, the mood soured rapidly with reports of Noah acquiring a new silver Mercedes-Benz B Class W247, unregistered and valued at £74,289 ($100,000). Photos and videos of him driving the vehicle went viral, fuelling accusations that ark donations funded the purchase.

Local residents in Elmina challenged the arks' legitimacy, revealing one structure was actually a community fishing boat. Ghanaian police briefly detained Noah for questioning amid the uproar but released him, stating that making prophecies isn't a criminal offence, though it heightened scrutiny on his finances and intentions as a content creator.

Outrage and Reactions

The revelations have sparked widespread anger online. Comment sections overflowed with derision; one Instagram user mocked, 'Jesus with Mercedes vroom vroom', while another declared, 'Not the first scammer in history'.

Reports suggest enraged followers set fire to one of the arks in protest. The story gained international traction, with X account Open Source Intel posting a video of Noah's initial claims, highlighting how followers had sold their belongings ahead of the imminent apocalypse.

Ghanaian self styled “prophet” Eboh Noah claims God will end the world in a new flood on December 25, 2025. He says he was told to build 8 arks to save select families. His followers have sold their belongings and handed over the money ahead of what he calls an imminent… pic.twitter.com/8t4o07JaCI — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 23, 2025

No voices of support appeared in the sampled comments, instead dominating themes of betrayal, mockery, and demands for justice against exploitation of faith. As of 31 December 2025, Ebo Noah maintains his divine calling in the face of the 'apocalypse delayed' controversy.

The episode underscores ongoing concerns about unregulated religious figures and the need for safeguards to protect vulnerable individuals from potential financial misuse in the name of prophecy.