What began as a handful of curious videos showing a man sawing timber in a dusty Ghanaian field has escalated into global attention after self-proclaimed prophet Ebo Noah claimed that God warned him the world would end on Christmas Day 2025.

His response has been as dramatic as the prophecy itself. He says he has built eight giant wooden arks that he believes will save humanity from a flood he insists is only weeks away.

The Warning He Says Came From God

According to Ebo Noah, the entire mission began with a dream. He says he was visited by God, who showed him visions of relentless rain starting on 25 December 2025 and continuing for three to four years.

The dreams, he says, revealed cities drowning, continents being swallowed by water, and people desperately seeking shelter as the world collapsed into chaos. He describes it as a direct repeat of the biblical flood, but this time with a clear deadline and instructions.

The narration often describes him as a modern-day Noah, a man chosen to warn the world before it is too late. He has repeatedly said that God commanded him to build the vessels and prepare a select group of people who would repopulate the world after the flood recedes. He claims the project is already about 80 per cent complete and that divine timing is guiding every step.

He insists the world has ignored the warning signs and that this catastrophe cannot be avoided, only survived.

The Arks That Sparked A Global Frenzy

The footage of the arks quickly turned into one of the most debated online sensations of the year. Videos show massive wooden hulls, stacks of timber and groups of followers chanting in prayer. Ebo Noah claims each ark contains 250,000 hand selected wooden boards and that every plank was chosen under what he calls divine instruction.

Still, the spectacle has captivated the internet. People have travelled to Kumasi in Ghana to witness the construction in person, while thousands more question whether the structures are real or enhanced by artificial intelligence.

What is certain is the scale of attention. His follower count across TikTok, Facebook and Instagram has surged past 380,000, creating a movement that ranges from devoted believers to curious travellers to those who simply find the idea entertaining.

The Animals And The Followers

Part of the viral intrigue comes from Ebo Noah's claim that animals have begun appearing at the ark site on their own. In one clip, he presents goats and birds as signs that the prophecy is coming to pass. He insists the arks will carry two of every species along with the chosen humans who accept his warnings.

His followers, many of whom appear in the background of the videos, describe him as a prophet sent for the end times.

Group prayers, chanting and ritual-like gatherings have become common scenes in the clips that circulate online. Some people call him delusional, but others believe he is the only person acknowledging a looming global disaster.

Debate Over Truth And Belief

As the clips spread, so do the questions. Is Ebo Noah a visionary preparing for the worst, or is he leading a viral spectacle built on manufactured imagery and amplified by algorithms?

Ghanaian authorities have not commented publicly, and no scientific agency recognises the prophecy. Meteorologists say no global flood is forecast. Religious leaders remain divided, with some calling him misguided while others refuse to dismiss him outright.

For now, the arks stand as the centre of an online frenzy that continues to grow. Whether they are real, exaggerated or digitally enhanced has not stopped millions from watching, debating and wondering what will happen when Christmas Day arrives. Ebo Noah says the world will soon know the truth. His followers say they are ready. And the internet is waiting to see if the prophecy sinks or sails.