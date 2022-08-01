Apple users are encouraged to install the security updates through the new iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 to prevent serious flaws in the future.

The Cupertino-based company rolled out these new enhancements on July 20 to bring essential security updates for severe vulnerabilities on both iPhones and iPads. One of these updates includes the CVE-2022-32832, which affects the Apple File System (APFS).

Cybersecurity experts said that hackers could use the vulnerability to execute code with kernel privileges. Should the hacking succeed, cybercriminals could gain deep access to the user's iPhone or iPad.

The Wired reported that the new iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 updates offer fixes to over 37 serious security flaws. Apple previously explained that it was not aware that hackers had already used these vulnerabilities, but some of the flaws are pretty severe, especially those that affect the kernel at the heart of the operating system.

Other iOS 15.6 patches fix vulnerabilities in GPU Drivers, Apple Neural Engine, iCloud Photo Library, ImageIO, Audio and IOMobileFrameBuffer, among many others. If the iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 are not installed, it is possible for these vulnerabilities to be chained together in attacks.

Because of this, Apple advised all iPhone and iPad users to install these latest updates. The iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 patches were released together with macOS Catalina 10.15.7 2022-005, macOS Big Sur 11.6.8, macOS Monterey 12.5, tvOS 15.6 and watchOS 8.7.

To install the iOS 15.6 and iPad 15.6, simply go to Apple's Support Page. Make sure to back up the device using the iCloud service before you proceed with the installation.

Meanwhile, the release of iOS 15.6 and iPad 15.6 reignited the hype for the much-awaited Apple iOS 16. The company's official website revealed that the upcoming new OS version would "enhance iPhone with all-new personalization features, deeper intelligence and more seamless ways to communicate and share."

As per Macrumors, the imminent iOS16 would come with a new lock screen customization and widgets, live activities and focus filters, iCloud shared photo library, passkeys and shared tab groups, live text visual look up and dictation enhancements. It is also expected to bring updates for Messages, Mail, Maps, Wallet, Health, Home and more.

Apple has yet to announce the official release date of the iOS16. However, it is rumoured to be made available to the public in September.