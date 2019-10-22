Apple has invested highly in augmented reality (AR) technology. It has totally ignored virtual reality and focussed on AR for the past few years. One of the AR applications it has been rumoured to be working on for the longest time is its AR Smart Glasses.

The AR Smart Glasses will have holographic displays in their lenses. The glasses are expected to lay AR graphics over the objects in the line of vision. It will showcase data from the iPhone – a user will be able to see texts, emails, maps and games in his line of vision.

The device may also have its own app store akin to Apple TV and Apple Watch. The product is expected to become a successor to the iPhone in the coming decade.

According to a new report, the company may be preparing to launch the device as soon as its next Apple event, in 2020. One of the reasons for this, according to Bloomberg is the expected rollout of 5G globally next year. 5G is expected to provide end-to-end transmission of data between endpoints – the glasses and the compatible iPhone.

Patrick Moorhead, founder of consulting firm Moor Insights & Strategy said, "The largest, most meaningful growth will be driven partially by the uptake and buildout of 5G. With 5G comes the demand for 5G, and if you're a smartphone maker without it, you'll be at a disadvantage."

The upcoming iPhone is also expected to have a 3D camera, which will help create AR experiences.

The launch is expected to be held towards the end of the year, alongside the next generation of iPhones. It is also expected to have a compatible AR app.

Along with Apple, Facebook and Amazon are also likely to launch their own smart glasses. Both the devices will provide a similar paradigm – the Facebook glasses will be able to take pictures and receive calls. The Echo Loop glasses are likely to be more focussed on the Alexa voice assistant. Along with this, Amazon may also design robots that can follow the user around.