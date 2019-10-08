IPhones are expensive not just to buy, but also to keep. If you break one, you will have to spend a chunk of change to get it repaired. For example, if you own an iPhone XS Max or iPhone 11 Pro Max, it will cost $329 (£267.7) to replace the display once your warranty runs out. It costs $600 (£487.96) to get the glass back replaced from the Apple official service center.

YouTuber JerryRigEverything has found a new way that could make the repairs much cheaper. The YouTuber, whose real name is Zack Nelson, has revealed that replacing the glass back may be an easy task if you have a huge laser on hand.

One of the reasons why replacing the glass back is difficult, is that Apple uses a permanent adhesive to attach the glass. In many phones, a simple heat gun and a pry tool would have done the job. Instead, an Apple repair worker needs to replace the whole rear assembly, which ups the cost of repairs to where it is at now.

This process can be made cheaper by using a laser. The one that Nelson used in his video costs around $2040 (£1659.05). It generates a high-power laser beam that burns off the adhesive and makes it easy to replace the rear glass. After the laser burns off the adhesive, it is easy to remove the glass using a pry tool. Using the laser beam, the pieces of glass can also be attached together and you may soon have a new-looking iPhone.

The biggest issue though, is that the laser beam will not be able to replace the Apple logo at the back. Also, an individual won't be buying a $2,000 machine just to replace the rear glass. However, a large repair shop may be able to afford the machine and offer cheaper rear glass repair.

The solution also works for other phones with glass backs