Apple has finally revealed its 2019 MacBook Pro model. The device doesn't have one of the features that was rejected by many users in the previous model – the butterfly keyboard. Apple has gone back to the original keyboard design.

The new keyboard has a scissor mechanism. The company calls it a "magic" keyboard and that it delivers "1mm of key travel" and a "stable" feel. Another new development is that the 'Escape (Esc)' key is back, next to the Touch Bar.

The company claims that the new design increases airflow by 28 percent and makes the heat sink 35 percent larger – in simple words, the MacBook will get less heated now. This heat management will also let the laptop perform better.

The specs have also been improved in comparison. The laptop has a new 8-core processor, which can run in a Turbo boost mode with speeds of up to 5.0 GHz. It also has expandable RAM up to 64GB, which is unprecedented for MacBook. In terms of the graphics, the company has opted for the AMD Radeon Pro 5000M series graphics chipset.

Since MacBooks are preferred by video editing professionals, Apple has offered an 8GB VRAM option, which is something that can support 4K video editing.

The customisation options don't end there – users can install an 8TB SSD.

All this doesn't come for cheap though – The laptop will cost a cool $2,399 for the base model.

But, if you want the whole nine yards – a 2.4 GHz 8-core 9th Gen i9 processor, 64GB RAM, 8TB SSD, you may have to mortgage your house and sell your car, as it costs $6,099.

After the flub of the previous generation, Apple, it seems has finally geared up to compete with a range of gaming laptops and also bank on its strength as a video and audio editing laptop.

Check out the official video showcasing the laptop here.