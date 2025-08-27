For years, the idea of an Apple foldable device has been a hot topic in the world of technology, with rumours hinting at a groundbreaking 'iPhone Fold'. Now, new leaks have provided a much clearer picture of what the device might look like and how it will operate.

With a design that could ditch a SIM card slot and Face ID for a sleeker look and an incredibly minimal screen crease, it appears Apple is preparing to shake up the smartphone market once again.

The latest reports hint at a starting price that's more than 10 times the amount of the most affordable current model. Could this be the future of mobile tech, or simply a device for the select few?

A Bold New Look for a Foldable

We are already aware that Apple is secretly developing its first folding iPhone, but tech enthusiasts have now received a new hint about its potential appearance.

The 'iPhone Fold' will have some significant design modifications, based on a leak from Bloomberg's veteran Apple analyst, Mark Gurman. He further claims that those who try the new foldable device will 'never want to go back'.

According to the leaker, the iPhone Fold will house four cameras and a hardly noticeable crease. The folding iPhone has been floating around the rumour mill for a long time, but it now seems almost inevitable that Apple intends to reveal the device in September 2026.

While early speculation hinted at a vertical 'flip-phone' style, it now looks like Apple will instead go with a larger, horizontal book-style design for the device. This suggests that the folding iPhone will probably bear a striking resemblance to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7, rather than resembling the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra.

The End of Face ID?

One of the most significant changes could be that the foldable device will abandon Face ID in favour of Touch ID, a considerable departure from every recent iPhone model. While Face ID relies on facial recognition, Touch ID uses a fingerprint reader to unlock the device.

Apple’s first foldable phone will be book-style, use Touch ID not Face ID, use a C2 modem, have four total cameras and only use eSIM. The screen’s crease is less visible than current foldables. Recently, Apple changed display from on-cell to in-cell touch. https://t.co/hrIdMXAAXw — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) August 24, 2025

Gurman suggests that the sensors needed for Face ID are too big to work with Apple's new, extremely thin design. Therefore, instead of using their face, people will use a fingerprint to open their device. For this same reason, it is also being reported that Apple is planning to remove the SIM card slot, making the new device exclusively eSIM.

The Thinner, the Better

The word on the street is that the folding iPhone's target unfolded thickness is 4.8mm, which would mean it's slightly thicker than the Galaxy Z Fold 7 (4.2mm), yet considerably thinner than the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, which is 5.2mm.

Apple's New iPhone Foldable, Expected 2026 - New Details:



• 5" to 6" Outter Display / 8" Inner display



• Four cameras: one on the front screen, one on the inside and two on the back.



• Second Gen Touch ID



• Apple's C2 Modem



• Color Options: Black and White pic.twitter.com/SpUpdMV1B3 — Jason C. (@_TheJasonC) August 24, 2025

Nevertheless, since the slimmer Galaxy Z Fold 7 does include a SIM tray, it remains unclear why Apple would be so determined to make its device exclusively eSIM.

A Different Kind of Camera

Gurman confirmed earlier speculations that the folding iPhone will be equipped with four cameras: two on the back, one on the front display, and another on the inner display. These primary cameras are also expected to have a 48-megapixel resolution, matching that of the main camera on the iPhone 16 Pro.

Although it was once viewed as a leader in smartphone design, Apple is clearly late to the foldable market. Companies such as Motorola, Samsung and Google, along with Chinese firms like Xiaomi, have already launched several generations of these devices.

Why the Wait for a Foldable?

Gurman states that this delay is the result of Apple's relentless pursuit to minimise the screen crease. The fold over the hinge on nearly all folding devices is noticeable even when the screen is fully open.

Gurman notes that Apple recently altered the screen technology for its foldable iPhone. Rather than using an 'on-cell touch sensor', which would leave an air gap between the screen and its cover, the company has decided to use an 'in-cell touch screen' instead.

This display technology is much more like what is used in current iPhones and is expected to make the crease far less noticeable while improving touch accuracy.

Other key details about the folding iPhone's design are still few and far between, but Gurman indicates that it will be offered in two colours: black and white.

Under the hood, Apple's first foldable handset is expected to pack the C2 modem chipset instead of the Qualcomm chips typically used in most other smartphones. However, since the official reveal is not until next year, Apple's plans could easily change, so little can be said for sure at this point.

Three Years of Radical Change

These leaked details about the folding iPhone emerge as Gurman anticipates 'three straight years of major iPhone redesigns.' This sequence will probably start with the launch of the remarkably thin iPhone Air, set to be unveiled alongside the iPhone 17 this September.

This launch will reportedly be followed by the folding iPhone in 2026, and then the iPhone 20 in 2027. Gurman suggests that the iPhone 20 will be unveiled to mark the 20th anniversary of the iPhone.

Power On: Apple’s first foldable iPhone is arriving next year and it will be its most un-Apple like launch yet. Here’s why — https://t.co/iFYiSb162n — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) July 20, 2025

Gurman says: 'This design will finally break from the squared-off slab we've lived with since 2020 and move to an approach with curved glass edges all around'.