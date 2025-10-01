The smartphone battle is no longer just Apple vs Android if a new player enters the field. And this all started with a single viral claim reigniting debate. The biggest rumour in the tech world is around one question: Is Tesla really preparing to challenge the iPhone in the smartphone arena, or is the rumored Tesla 'Pi Phone' just another case of hype outpacing reality? Elon Musk had made his intentions clear.

The Rise of the Pi Phone Rumours

Now it's well known that rumours of a Tesla branded smartphone which is often called the Tesla Pi Phone or Model Pi have circulated for years, with new life given each time someone shares an edited image or bold article. And that's exactly what has happened again, only this time, its amplified a lot.

Recently as per reports, a post claimed the device would cost $789 (£583), and this alleged phone would include free Starlink internet, solar charging, Neuralink integration and more. The absolutely revolutionary claims made about this phone have fed speculation that Tesla might be gearing up for a direct challenge to Apple's iPhone dominance, something no one has successfully done in years. However, reputable fact checkers and major media outlets caution that no credible evidence supports such a Tesla phone's existence as of now.

What Elon Musk Has Actually Said About a Tesla Phone

When it comes to the big boss at Tesla, Elon Musk has addressed the idea of Tesla producing a smartphone and his responses are far more cautious than online chatter and unqualified rumours imply. In a November 2024 podcast appearance, reportedly he stated bluntly:

'No, we're not doing a phone.'

Musk has qualified that statement even more, he explained that if major platforms like Apple or Google were ever to remove Tesla's apps or block access to services like Starlink or other services from their ecosystems, then Tesla might consider building its own hardware and launch a smartphone. But at present, Tesla's existing services work on iOS and Android, removing any urgency to produce their own phone.

Moreover, Musk as per reports has publicly expressed reluctance at the idea of making a smartphone, as he said,

'That's a lot of work. The idea of making a phone makes me want to die,' Musk added. 'But if we have to make a phone, we will, but we will aspire not to make a phone.'

Apple iPhone vs Tesla Pi Phone

Now most of it might be just fantasy as the Tesla Pi Phone has been imagined as a device packed with futuristic capabilities, but most of these ideas remain closer to science fiction than market reality. Some enthusiasts claim the handset could connect directly to Starlink satellites, promising internet access anywhere in the world without reliance on traditional networks. Others envision solar panels built into the phone's body, allowing it to recharge itself on the go. More ambitious speculation includes Neuralink compatibility, enabling some form of brain–computer interface, as well as the ability to mine cryptocurrency directly from the device. Some of the more grounded rumours centre on tight integration with Tesla's existing ecosystem, with the Pi Phone acting as a natural extension of the company's cars and energy products.

Now coming back to reality standing against this backdrop of rumour and possibility is the Apple iPhone, a product line that has matured over more than 15 years to dominate the smartphone market. Apple's strength lies not in wild, futuristic promises, but in a carefully cultivated ecosystem that millions of users depend on daily. Services such as iMessage, the App Store, and seamless syncing across macOS and iPadOS have created an environment that locks in loyalty and keeps customers within the Apple universe. That loyalty is reinforced by a global brand reputation that allows Apple to maintain premium prices even in highly competitive markets. So bottom line, even if the Tesla Pi Phone existed, dethroning the Apple iPhone is highly improbable.