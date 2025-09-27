A viral claim has circulated online suggesting that Tesla has 'released' a new smartphone called the 'Tesla Pi Phone,' priced at $789 and featuring STARLINK connectivity, with Elon Musk allegedly warning that 'Apple should be worried.'

The speculation gained traction on 23 September 2025 after a Facebook page called Trend Fuel shared an image of Musk holding a smartphone, which quickly went viral worldwide, including in the UK.

Viral Rumour and Origins

The Tesla Pi Phone rumours emerged from a Facebook post by Trend Fuel, showing an image of Elon Musk holding a smartphone, accompanied by the caption: 'It's official. The $789 (£588) Tesla Pi Phone just changed the entire smartphone game, and it's not just hype.'

The post quickly gained traction, amassing over 150,000 likes and shares. Similar claims spread across other social media platforms, often suggesting STARLINK connectivity and futuristic features such as solar charging and cryptocurrency mining.

Despite the viral reach, no established news organisations have reported a Tesla smartphone launch. Fact-checkers have labelled the claims as unverified speculation rather than confirmed news.

Elon Musk's Response

Elon Musk has addressed the idea of a Tesla smartphone in the past. In a November 2024 appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, Musk said, 'No, we're not doing a phone.' He explained that Tesla would only consider entering the smartphone market if companies like Apple or Google restricted Tesla apps or services, which currently function effectively on existing iOS and Android devices.

These statements contradict the viral social media posts and suggest that the Tesla Pi Phone remains a concept circulating online rather than a planned product.

STARLINK Connectivity and Technology

While the Tesla Pi Phone is not confirmed, the related technology behind the rumours has real-world developments. SpaceX, Tesla's sister company, acquired wireless spectrum from EchoStar in September 2025 for roughly £13.7 billion ($17 billion). The acquisition aims to develop a 'direct-to-cell' service, allowing mobile phones to connect directly to STARLINK satellites, bypassing traditional network towers.

This technology could provide global mobile coverage in areas lacking conventional infrastructure. However, there is no indication that a Tesla-branded smartphone will utilise this system.

Features in Speculative Claims

Online posts have attributed several features to the Tesla Pi Phone, including:

STARLINK satellite connectivity

$789 price point

Solar charging

Neuralink integration

Cryptocurrency mining capabilities

Advanced camera system

Seamless Tesla ecosystem integration

Custom Tesla operating system

Powerful hardware

Biometric security

These features remain unverified. No Tesla product announcements or official specifications support the existence of the device.

Public Reaction and Media Attention

The Tesla Pi Phone speculation has generated significant attention online. Social media users have shared images and videos of concept renders, creating widespread debate about whether Tesla could enter the smartphone market.

Industry analysts note that building a phone would put Tesla into direct competition with Apple, Samsung, and Google — a move that does not fit Tesla's current priorities.

The rumours have also sparked thousands of discussions on platforms such as Reddit, X (formerly Twitter), and TikTok, where users continue to speculate about possible release dates, pricing, and advanced features. This viral debate highlights how quickly unverified claims linked to Elon Musk and Tesla can dominate global online conversation, even in the absence of any official product confirmation.