No matter what generation you grew up in, the conspiracy of governments hiding alien life has been a trope that everyone grew up with and still does. Now, claims by a sitting member of the United States Congress that 'non-human intelligence' may have been confirmed have started global debates about UFOs and unidentified anomalous phenomena again.

It started with Representative Anna Paulina Luna, a Republican from Florida, who said that classified briefings and material she has seen inside secure government facilities have convinced her that some objects and entities cannot be explained by known human technology.

Now, her words, shared again and again on social media, referenced 'interdimensional beings' and have caused a lot of ruckus online. But while her claims are shocking to say the least, and many media outlets have reported them verbatim, it would be fruitful to fact-check and look into the reality of things now.

Claims of Interdimensional Beings: What Do They Really Mean?

Representative Luna's comments originated in a discussion on The Joe Rogan Experience, where she reportedly described private briefings in a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF), a space used for viewing highly classified material without recording devices.

Luna claimed she has seen photographs of objects that she believes were 'not created by mankind' and said credible witnesses have reported movements 'outside of time and space', a phrasing she and many people online have interpreted as proof of something beyond conventional technology. She said,

'When you have thousands upon thousands of people throughout time that have reported something, to say that those people are crazy, to say that the whole concept of just asking the question [may mean] that you are not psychologically sound, that in itself is a disinformation campaign to get people to shut up about it', she added. 'We know the US government has not exactly been clean in a lot of what they've done with the American people, specifically to the topic of UFOs.'

Moreover, her language reportedly referred to something like interdimensional beings, a concept drawn from unverified physics and popular culture rather than established scientific proof. For context, here these beings would be entities that are posited not from distant planets but from other dimensions beyond our familiar three spatial and one temporal dimension. The idea of higher dimensions has been discussed in theoretical physics as a possibility in some advanced models, but there is no accepted empirical evidence for beings or technology accessing or existing within these other dimensions.

Furthermore, Luna has been clear that she has not personally seen portals, spaceships, or beings, but rather has viewed material she believes needs further investigation. She said that many of the reports and photos she has encountered cannot currently be explained by known technology. Her position is part of an overall effort within the House of Representatives to push for transparency around Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs) and to reduce the stigma associated with reporting such sightings. Critics, as expected, have ridiculed such claims, pointing out a lack of real, corroborated data.

The US government has reportedly acknowledged UAPs as an area worthy of study instead of dismissing reports out of hand. Recent high-level witnesses have testified about unusual sightings and behaviours of objects that defy conventional explanation, but that is not the same as proving these are extraterrestrial or interdimensional.

Could Governments Really Be Hiding Evidence of Aliens?

Now lets get to established facts. The notion that governments hide evidence of extraterrestrial life is a mainstay of conspiracy culture, but it deserves real scrutiny. The idea of a systematic cover-up of alien craft and beings has been made even stronger by statements from whistleblowers and former officials, as well as by popular documentaries claiming to expose long-held secrets. One such production, The Age of Disclosure, features interviews with former and current military and intelligence members, and others who suggest that government agencies have concealed evidence of UFO encounters for many years. The old known claim has been that these programmes have existed to investigate and even reverse-engineer technology recovered from unidentified craft.

However, these alien theories have not been substantiated with publicly verifiable evidence. In fact, the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), the Pentagon's official body tasked with reviewing UAP data, released a historical report stating that it found no empirical evidence to support claims that the government possesses alien technology or has conducted clandestine reverse-engineering programmes.

Moreover, past congressional hearings involving whistleblowers and military personnel have been careful to distinguish unexplained phenomena from definitive proof of extraterrestrial life. Witnesses may describe objects performing in ways that defy current understanding, but unexplained is not synonymous with alien. Scientific and defence establishments stress that many UAP sightings could be misidentifications, sensor errors, or classified human technology yet to be acknowledged publicly. There is also historical precedent for official scepticism; for example, investigations such as the 1953 Robertson Panel concluded that most reported sites could be explained by mundane causes, so, unfortunately for some, there is no proof of aliens yet.